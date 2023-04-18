OPINION — My grandson has purchased a 1983 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. The car is 22 years older than he is. That turned my Saturday morning fly fishing and coffee discussion session into a couple hours of reminiscing.
The car was at the time a sporty looking “muscle” car. But, in the 1980s, the national speed limit was still 55 miles per hour (mph). In fact, it didn’t change to a faster speed until 1995. Sammy Hagar even had a hit rock song in 1984 “I Can’t Drive 55.” My grandson’s Trans Am’s speedometer only goes to 85 mph, even with its 305 cubic inch engine, which was common among American cars of the time.
My fly fishing friend and I remember our American cars with speedometers that went to 120. My 2014 Toyota’s speedometer goes all the way to 140. My first car, a 1964 Pontiac Tempest GTO probably would have gone 120, but I only pushed it to 110, once.
In the past, I’ve taken this space to extol the virtues of the American bench seat, which was responsible for the cultural phenomenon of front seat romance, where a fellow and his girlfriend could sit cheek to cheek in the front seat as we cruised the main drag.
There was such a thing as gas wars. These were not shooting wars. These were wars in which filling stations competed to have the lowest priced gasoline. Gasoline contained lead, which helped lubricate the large engines of the 1960s and 1970s. I could fill my gas-sucking muscle car for under $10. And, a station employee would come and fill your tank, wash your windows and check your oil and other fluids.
My pump jockey job paid $2.50 per hour. I left my ice-cream dipping job for that one because I was only making $2.21 per hour at Baskin & Robbins. And I took the B&R job to replace the Woolco (think Kmart) mop jockey job that paid $2.13.
Nostalgic people say times were simpler in the good ol’ days. No, they weren’t. In the 1960s and ‘70s, life was complicated. Think about it. Every high school male was thinking about Vietnam and the draft. Kids then were significantly more politically aware, especially if a parent or sibling was serving in Southeast Asia.
Older adults curse their smart phones today. But they lived in a time when you didn’t take your phone to another room, let alone take it to another state. Usually the phone hung on the wall, in the kitchen. And, you didn’t own it. You rented it from Bell Telephone. You did not choose your ring tone.
You had a separate alarm clock. Some were electric. Some, you wound up before bed. You had a separate camera, for which you had to buy and load film, which came in 12- and 24-frame rolls. Then, you had to have the film developed and printed for a fee.
You played games outside and rode a bicycle to wherever games were played. And, you played them with others – face to face.
Some folks had electric alarm clocks that had AM/FM radios attached! I remember my family’s first television, which was manufactured in the United States by a company called Zenith. It got two channels. To change the channel, one stood up from one’s seat and turned a dial. Here in Rapid City, you turned it from 3 to 7 and back to 3. Sometimes, you watched a thing called a test pattern until a program came on.
The news and other programs were broadcast in black and white. And, the television was a valued piece of furniture. If someone had told us we would someday watch a basketball game in color on a telephone that fit in our pocket, and, that that same phone would also take better pictures than your father’s Kodak or Poloroid, we would have had them committed.
If a young fellow gathered the courage to call a girl on the telephone, it required significant planning. One had to call when the folks weren’t yet home from work and siblings were visiting friends elsewhere. If your parents sprung for the extra long cord, you could take the handset into a room and close the door. Even then, you risked having the girl’s parent answer the phone and tell you she’s not interested in talking to you. There’s little in the world more humiliating that third-person rejection.
By the time my grandson’s Firebird was introduced, I’d been married eight years was driving a “sensible” family car, a 1977 Pontiac Sunbird, which was the first brand new car I ever purchased and to this day is the worst car I ever owned. So I look forward to helping him meet the challenges of a 40-year-old car. We’re talking about a new coat of paint and maybe we’ll even turn a wrench on it, which is something we could never do on a modern car.
I suppose some things were simpler then. Oh, and the music was considerably better.
(The Center Square) – There were nearly 270,000 apprehensions and gotaways reported of foreign nationals who illegally entered the U.S. at the southern border last month, according to official data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and data The Center Square obtained from a Border Patrol agent.
J-Hope , Joins South Korean Army. AP reports that J-Hope entered boot camp on April 18. He's the second BTS member to enlist. . Jin was the first to join the country's army in December. All able-bodied men in South Korea are required to serve 18-21 months in the military. Exemptions are gran…
Disconnecting from work in off hours can make you a better manager. Detaching at the end of the work day can make a boss feel more energized at work the next day, which makes them more effective, research shows. Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.