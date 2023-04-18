OPINION — My grandson has purchased a 1983 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. The car is 22 years older than he is. That turned my Saturday morning fly fishing and coffee discussion session into a couple hours of reminiscing.

The car was at the time a sporty looking “muscle” car. But, in the 1980s, the national speed limit was still 55 miles per hour (mph). In fact, it didn’t change to a faster speed until 1995. Sammy Hagar even had a hit rock song in 1984 “I Can’t Drive 55.” My grandson’s Trans Am’s speedometer only goes to 85 mph, even with its 305 cubic inch engine, which was common among American cars of the time.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.