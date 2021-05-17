OPINION — Be nice. As we enter the major hospitality season, it is good to remember that one of the things we are known for here in the middle of the country is that we are welcoming and appreciative of those who come here to get away from it all.
Every dollar spent in our communities during tourism season is a dollar that turns over multiple times within our economy. Our visitors spend their dollars at fuel stations, restaurants, attractions and within government organizations like the park system and at national monuments.
Every one of those annoying recreational vehicles, automobiles, boats and motorcycles represent money in our economy. And, no matter who you are or what you do for a living, your life is positively impacted by every out-of-state license plate you see. They pay sales taxes, bed and booze taxes, gaming taxes, all of which pay for roads, bridges, fire protection, police and every aspect of our community that compel us to live here.
Their fishing and hunting licenses pay for the trout that are stocked in streams and habitat programs provided by the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service and the state Game Fish and Parks departments.
In many cases, our visitors are the reasons you have a job, can pay rent or mortgages, make your car payment, fund your kids’ college funds and buy your groceries.
Our visitors are not as familiar with our communities. Sometimes they go the wrong way down one-way streets. Sometimes they drive more slowly than we would like as they look for an exit or a street sign. Sometimes they ask questions we think are dumb. Sometimes they ask directions or for a restaurant recommendation. Sometimes they ask if an attraction is worth the money.
You may take Mount Rushmore for granted, having taken your own family’s visitors there multiple times over the years. But many folks who visit the monument each year are seeing it, and our state, for the first time. Your enthusiasm will be infectious. We are all ambassadors for the region.
Be wary of motorcyclists – not because they are dangerous to you, but because your car or truck is dangerous to them. Motorcyclists come to Sturgis once a year, but they come to the Black Hills all summer long. They’re often difficult to see on our beautiful, twisting roads like Highway 385 (from the Northern Hills all the way to Hot Springs.) They don’t take up much room, they bring a wad of cash and they spend it freely. A simple smile will do wonders for bringing those visitors back. Look twice, and smile as they go buy.
If you get a chance, thank visitors for choosing your town. It’s good to be appreciated for your patronage. People remember it. And people, who feel appreciated, will pay more, tip more and come back. Being friendly and helpful will always come back to us in personal satisfaction and monetary rewards.
Conversely, having so many visitors can be stressful. Add this stress to post COVID-19 stress, road construction stress, job stress, family stress and political stress and you have the recipe for angry outbursts. Remember the employee, who asks you to wear a mask in their employer’s business, is not the person responsible for the rule. The waitress who tells you the restaurant is sold out of the daily special, is not in charge of inventory control, the cashier who charged you too much for your item didn’t program the register. There is no percentage in ruining their day. If you have a legitimate complaint about a business, cool off and write a letter to corporate management. To everyone else, be nice. They really are just doing their jobs.
In the Black Hills, for example, we expect to have several times the area’s population visit our communities during the summer months. Tourism is the state’s second-largest industry. It contributes millions of dollars to our economies and to our government budgets. And, truth be told, it’s much easier and healthier to be nice than to be angry.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.