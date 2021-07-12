OPINION — It is reasonable to expect that my home state of South Dakota will have millions of people come here for their vacations. In fact, South Dakota is tied with Florida in travel and tourism industry recovery according to the most recent Economic Impact Report from the U.S. Travel Association.
As a resident of the state’s epicenter of the state’s tourism industry, I can confirm the visitors are here. And as a former promoter of the state’s largest annual tourism event, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, I can confirm that many more are coming. And, they’re coming here to spend their vacations.
And spend, they will. Summer is the time for our state’s second largest industry to make it or not make it. Of course, among the many of reasons people keep coming to South Dakota is the hospitality they receive when they arrive. The state has a reputation for greeting our visitors as if they are already long-time friends or beloved family members. (They’re long-time friends and beloved family members who come calling and empty their wallets in the bargain.)
Summertime visitor season is the most predictable. Winter events, particularly those requiring snow, are more volatile. So, tourism depends on the weather between May and October. And, the state Department of Tourism’s website: travelsouthdakota.com has long lists of things for folks to do during their visit.
What most locals know, however, is that there are a lot of things to do here that are not included among those whose members annually pay their dues to tourism industry organizations. They may not be included among the “must-do” attractions for which the state is famous. They are in many cases at least as entertaining and rewarding as so-called tourist “attractions.”
As a resident for decades, I have caught myself taking the state for granted, particularly the amazing Black Hills National Forest. Anyone can enter the forest without a fee and explore the Black Hills. And everyone should. Once one has purchased a state fishing license, the streams and lakes in the state are a great source of recreation.
For visitors on motorcycles, it isn’t difficult to find the places local bikers go. Many of those visitors have been coming for years and know all the most popular roads and biker venues. One truth is, of course, that if it is paved and in the Black Hills, it’s perfect for a motorcycle ride.
If you are a golf enthusiast, the state has a broad selection of courses to play from the very expensive to downright bargains and for every level of player skill. And, because many courses are in the Black Hills, the golfer can count on striking scenery on nearly every hole.
My Saturday morning fishing friend did point out that he had never seen a fly fisherman throw his equipment to the ground and kick it, or swing it like a bat at a tree or toss it into the water and leave it there, as he has seen done with golf clubs.
He’s right, of course. There may not be a more serene form of recreation than fly-fishing in the Black Hills. It is generally more physically challenging than worm fishing or spin casting from a boat. There are no real “big waters” in the Black Hills. In fact, I’ve caught fine trout in Black Hills streams I could step over and in streams that challenged my 65-year-old balance.
Visitors: There are plenty of entertaining activities in South Dakota that you may not find in a brochure. Foodies have multiple, spectacular restaurant choices. Entertainment is plentiful including music and arts festivals, rodeos, weekly concerts on several communities’ main streets and theatrical performances. Anything you do outdoors, is rewarding in the Black Hills— hiking, bicycling, bird watching, mushroom hunting, raspberry harvesting.
Locals: It’s refreshing to re-experience the Black Hills— frequently.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
