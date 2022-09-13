OPINION — Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor (Queen Elizabeth II) died in Scotland last week. She was 96.
For nearly 71 years, she was president and CEO of the world’s longest surviving and arguably the most successful public relations and marketing firm, popularly known as The British Royal Family. It is, and has been a family-owned business since King Egbert, who reigned from 802 to 839 A.D.
In the centuries since, the family was involved in the creation and maintenance of the British Empire, which often included bloody conquests for land, power and riches, but also included the wholesale slaughter of either Protestant Christians or Catholics, depending on the religion of whomever was in charge at the time.
It is unclear precisely when the British Monarchy became a constitutional monarchy. An elected Parliament and Prime Minister now rule England. Kings and queens are “heads of state,” but wield no significant political power. Today, the monarchy’s job is often described as “ceremonial.”
But, as recently as 1776, the 13 British colonies in America declared their independence from England and the rule of King George III. The declaration cited 27 grievances against George III saying he: “has plundered our seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.”
The Revolutionary War was just another gruesome episode in England’s blood-soaked history. The monarchy has played scant role in government since George’s rule ended with his death in 1820. Since then, The British Royal Family’s role has been to provide the pomp and circumstance of Britain’s stuffy history and to maintain numerous properties, castles and palaces, some of which are owned by the government (citizens) and some are privately owned by members of the family. And, they throw a mean wedding.
What may have made last week’s passing of Elizabeth II and the associated ascension of Charles III interesting is America’s fascination with British royalty. The media heavily drives this.
Since Elizabeth’s death, if you have been watching television – broadcast, cable or streaming – you would scarcely know that Ukrainian resistance has had several victories in their defense against the Russian invasion; more than 2,000 homes have been evacuated in Oregon’s Cedar Creek Fire; a massive earthquake in Papua New Guinea claimed seven lives, so far; the U.S. marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and a possible railroad workers’ strike could send food prices soaring even higher.
Instead, you likely heard or saw stories about who will care for the queen’s orphaned corgis. Perhaps you saw her body arriving at Balmoral Castle. (In an ironic twist, the queen’s body was transported in a hearse manufactured in Germany by Mercedes Benz, the same company that made the engines in the aircraft that bombed London in World War II. More irony: Rolls Royce and Bentley, the two luxury car brands most often associated with England and the Royal Family are now owned by BMW and Volkswagen, respectively.
The queen was influential in her country. Her death is certainly newsworthy. But more important events are happening around the world than the death of a 96-year-old public relations practitioner, and the ascension to the head office of her son, Chuck.
And, so you know, gentle readers, the irony of devoting a column to complaining about media coverage of the queen’s death is not lost on me.
