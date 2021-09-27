OPINION — Jay Davis, a Rapid City attorney has a piece on the South Dakota Standard’s website. The Standard bills itself as commentary and information that matter. John Tsitrian and Tom Lawrence edit the Standard.
Tsitrian is a long-time columnist and businessman from Rapid City and Lawrence is a long-time South Dakota journalist. Full disclosure: my column has appeared in a publication Lawrence edited.
Davis’ writes from a decidedly liberal perspective. He is an excellent conversationalist and among the brightest Democrats in the state. His piece in the Standard is a well-written critical examination of the state Republican-controlled legislature’s effort to restrict South Dakota voters’ ability to initiate laws and constitutional amendments through passage of Amendment C.
Amendment C would change the state constitution to require a 60% supermajority to pass any initiated measure or constitutional amendment that would increase taxes or cause the Legislature to appropriate $10 million or more in the first five fiscal years after passage. The state currently requires a majority of voters to approve such measures.
Measures recently approved by South Dakota like medical and recreational marijuana would have fallen short of Amendment C’s 60% requirement. And Davis reminds the Standard’s readers that passage of Amendment C would make two existing petitions to place Medicaid expansion on the 2022 ballot nearly impossible to pass and preventing you from the opportunity to vote on the issue. He also points out that any effort to return recreational marijuana to the ballot will be equally doomed.
I am a regular reader of the Standard, and I enjoy the writing there. It is a good place for South Dakotans to get reasoned essays from a perspective that may be different than theirs.
I agree with Davis that passage of Amendment C would be bad for South Dakota. And there are additional reasons to vote down Amendment C. The state’s constitution is not flawed where initiated measures and referenda are concerned. The constitution is neither broken nor in need of amending.
Historically, when politicians try to “fix” something that isn’t broken, they routinely break it. This most often happens when one party has entirely too much power. And, that of course is the case in the South Dakota Legislature.
The effort to pass Amendment C is led by Republicans Sen. Lee Schoenbeck and Rep. Jon Hansen. And they are brazenly promoting this effort specifically to prevent you from having a voice on Medicaid expansion. If you think Medicaid expansion is important in South Dakota you should vote against Amendment C. If Schoenbeck’s and Hansen’s effort to prevent you from being heard on this, or any other issue that enough people feel strongly enough about to sign petitions to allow voters to decide is yet another good reason to vote it down.
There have been times in our history when the people we elect to office fail to represent us. There are times when the collective wisdom of the electorate exceeds the collective wisdom of the people we elect.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), South Dakota is one of only 26 states with the ability of citizens to either initiate laws, refer laws to voters or to initiate constitutional amendments. And the state is one of only 14 to allow all three. Those rights were established in 1898 and have been serving the state since.
There is no reason to amend the South Dakota Constitution’s initiative and referendum process, or to restrict South Dakota voters’ ability to initiate laws or to refer existing laws to a vote of the people. There is, however, a need to replace lawmakers who would promote such change.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.