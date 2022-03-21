OPINION — As I watch news accounts of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s horrific bloody attack on Ukraine, I am reminded of three American presidents: Harry S. Truman, who ascended to the presidency after Franklin Roosevelt’s death and was later elected; Lyndon Johnson, who ascended to the post after John Kennedy’s assassination and was later elected; and Richard Nixon, who defeated Hubert Humphrey and George McGovern.
Truman and Johnson eventually sought election to the office. All three men inherited a war. Only Johnson left office before the war ended. All three were particularly smart politicians – careful to not over-promise and under-deliver. Perhaps Truman was the bravest among the three. He made the decision to use atomic weapons on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, ending hostilities in World War II’s war with Japan. Approximately 199,000 Japanese citizens perished when Truman made the decision to use two terrible bombs.
Of the three, only Truman won his war. Johnson left office, after having decided to not run for re-election, with Vietnam still raging and American soldiers coming home in flag-draped coffins weekly by the hundreds.
Four students at Kent (Ohio) State University, were shot dead by National Guardsmen who were responding to a campus war protest after it was revealed that Nixon had ordered an incursion into Vietnam neighbor, Cambodia. Associated Press photographer Huynh (Nick) Cong Hut snapped a compelling photo of 9-year-old Kim Phuc, running from Trang Bang in Vietnam, her clothes burned from her by napalm after her village had been bombed. America had no appetite for war and in January of 1973, Nixon announced an agreement to end American involvement in Vietnam.
American soldiers are not in Ukraine. And, there’s precious little appetite among Americans to send our sons and daughters there to fight Putin. But, the images coming from Ukraine stir our emotions. Watching pregnant women flee a Russian-bombed maternity hospital and studying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s emotional address to a joint session of Congress have reinforced our outrage and desire to send more help, somehow.
Many Americans would not have chosen President Joe Biden to face the foreign policy decisions he now faces. Anthony Blinkin is not Henry Kissinger, who as Secretary of State brokered the agreement to end American involvement in Vietnam. He’s not James Francis Byrnes either. Byrnes was Truman’s Secretary of State and a strong proponent of using atomic bombs to force Japan’s surrender. Blinkin is no slouch either. In fact, he may be the brightest guy in Biden’s administration. Let’s hope so.
Truman, Johnson and Nixon faced horrific decisions. But, on close examination, Biden now faces unimaginable decisions that could have dire consequences for all of earth. Putin is a madman that appears to have no morals whatsoever. As the blood of civilians oozes from Ukrainian ground, Biden, as commander in chief must measure whether or not a Russian madman will fulfill his warning that he could use nuclear weapons to achieve his goals.
Those decisions may not be as clear-cut as it may seem for Americans watching from our recliners and switching back and forth from a college basketball game. Biden is weighing options that could result in epic loss of life worldwide.
If prayer is a part of your life, now seems an appropriate time to pray for Biden’s wisdom and the wisdom of those in whom he has placed his trust.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.