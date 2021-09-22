OPINION — The librarian at our little town’s library is a good friend and a great person. Recently, she mentioned that sun-ripened cherry tomatoes are a favorite snack, and as our cherry tomato vines are currently exploding with fruit, we decided to bring a bowl with us when we went to pick out books this week.
“Oh, this brings back such happy memories,” she said as she popped one in her mouth, leaning back in her chair and closing her eyes. Then she turned to us and told us the story of the Wash House. It goes like this:
When our librarian was a young girl, her grandfather was the superintendent of a small, country school district. In the winter, her grandparents lived in town in a tidy house on an ordinary city block. For the summer, however, they would move to her grandmother’s homeplace and stay in a tiny cottage on the Dakota plains that everyone in the family called the Wash House.
Ironically, the Wash House didn’t have running water. It was a simple one-room structure with a water tank out back, but all around the building was a huge, glowing garden. Fruits and vegetables flourished at every corner, and brilliantly colored hollyhocks stood beaming beside the cottage’s rough walls. Grandkids would visit, playing games in the garden all day, roasting ears of corn over open fires in the evenings, and sleeping lined up beside their grandparents on army cots at night. Breakfast was buttered wheat toast with fresh-picked cherry tomatoes, sweet and still warm, a drop of summer sunshine waiting inside each one’s rosy red skin.
“Every time I taste that pop of juice, it takes me right back!” My friend said, biting into another of the tomatoes we’d brought her.
All week I’ve thought back to the Wash House. Just the idea of it is a comfort, but it also felt like an aspiration. Hearing the story of the Wash House, my first thought was: “Oh, that’s where I want to spend my summers! How can I recreate that?” And maybe someday I will, but in the meantime, my friend’s memories are reminding me to savor not just the beauty of the imagined future, or the beauty of the past, but the beauty of the present moment.
It’s easy to get caught in the whirlwind of busy days, especially this time of year and especially on a ranch. School’s begun, there’s the constant parade of garden and harvest chores, and it’s the time of year calves and lambs go to market. Deep cold isn’t far off, so preparations for that linger in the not-too distant future. The weather on the Northern Plains can turn on a moment’s notice — last year at this time we had snow on the ground!
With so much demanding my attention, it is easy to forget that I’m not just building our winter stores right now, but also building our store of memories. Neither of my children is particularly fond of cherry tomatoes, but they absolutely adore freshly dug carrots. They ask me to brush them off, but not wash them -- that would take too long and they are impatient for the crisp sweetness. Smiles spread across their faces every time their teeth slide into the first bite.
Someday, they will purchase a bunch of carrots from a farmers’ market, the tops still bright green and fragrant. Or perhaps they will dig them out of their own garden to share with their own children, and they will sigh at the taste and say: “Wow. This takes me back!”
Most of us do not have a Wash House to visit, but the fruits of our labor manifest in many ways. The sunshine stored in precious memories is just as warm as the sunshine inside jewel-bright cherry tomatoes, ripened to bursting in the last days before autumn.
That’s not the only moral here though. A good story, like a good librarian, makes life infinitely richer — so thank your local librarian and if you’ve got an overflowing garden, maybe bring him or her a snack!
Eliza Blue is folk singer & writer. She lives with her husband and two children on a fourth-generation cattle ranch. She can be reached at elizabluesings@gmail.com.
