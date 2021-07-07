OPINION — Last winter we bought a small, unfinished shed to use as a rustic bunkhouse for guests. “And I can use it sometimes for writing and recording,” I told my husband, thinking how nice it would be to work in the quiet every once in a while.
We tucked the shed behind the house in the ‘Tall Grass Forest,’ an ungrazed windbreak that has always felt a little magical to me. The shed, an empty box with rough walls on the inside, is painted a muted prairie-grass green on the outside. It blends into its surroundings perfectly and with its miniature porch and quaint white window sashes, seems a little magical as well.
Meanwhile, the rustic bunkhouse has yet to be realized because almost immediately I took over the space, and it gets harder with each passing day to imagine sharing it. The kids and I call it the “tiny house,” and though it lacks nearly all the amenities of an actual house, it is, as I’d hoped, a sanctuary of peace and quiet.
Today, as I sit at my desk writing in the tiny house, a single grackle waits on the tallest branch of the tallest tree in the windbreak. She doesn’t speak, just points her beak up and then glances to the side. On two lower branches robins flit and twitter, cocking their heads in the dappled shadows of dusk. Their voices are rhythmic and monotone, the song a call and response with no discernible beginning or end. The grackle surveys the kingdom of the sky, not even allowing herself a glance down at the robins.
After a few minutes the robins fly away and another grackle joins the first. The pair preen in tandem, nearly doubling in size as they fluff their plumage, ducking their beaks between the feathers of their necks and wings. The first grackle lets out one long barking cry. Then they both grow quiet and still, the evening light glinting off their shiny feathers, their sleek heads gleaming sapphire blue.
Suddenly the whole windbreak seems alive with bird song. ‘What are they talking about?’ I wonder, marveling suddenly at the view from my desk, nestled as I am here amongst the trees, hidden and able to observe effortlessly. Observe and learn and write. My thoughts flash to poet Mary Oliver’s advice on living a life: “Pay attention, be astonished, tell about it.”
‘Yes, yes, yes,’ I think, a future of quiet contemplation unfurling in my imagination. I can see it all perfectly — how I will melt into the natural world, gently cradled and undetected, my dream of becoming unobtrusive realized. I will finally learn the language of the birds with this thin strip of windbreak as my schoolhouse.
My girl comes tromping through the tall grass first, her footfalls surprisingly loud for such a small person. Her brother is just behind her, his feet thumping along the dirt path just as indignantly. The grackles fly away without a glance backwards. My daughter screeches as she runs: “Brother’s being mean TOOOOOOOMEEEEEE!”
Brother’s not talking yet, but he’ll no doubt have his tale to tell. They reach the tiny house’s front porch, and their bare feet stomp across it with one step each. “Mama, MAAAA-MAAAA!” They cry in unison now.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.