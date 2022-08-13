OPINION — While most Americans were enjoying their weekend, Senate Democrats were scrambling to pass a combination of tax increases and wasteful government spending. Wonky Senate procedure and dry tax policy doesn’t exactly make for thrilling television, so I suspect that even the most engaged citizen wasn’t watching when Senate Democrats tried to sneak through a tax hike on certain small- and medium-sized businesses.

On Saturday, just hours before the Senate was to vote on it, the final version of the ironically named Inflation Reduction Act was made public. While Democrats were trying to sell the tax hikes in this bill as only affecting the country’s largest businesses, this new version included changes to the proposed book minimum tax that could sweep up small- and medium-sized businesses too.

