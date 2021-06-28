OPINION — There are people with whom I refuse to do business. Usually, those people are locals with whom I’ve had a bad experience. If I think a business’s owners are dishonest, I simply don’t patronize them. If I’ve eaten in their restaurant and became ill, I don’t go back. By the way, I check health inspection scores before I’ll eat in any restaurant or shop in a grocery. The South Dakota Department of Health has an excellent resource here: tinyurl.com/publicinspec.
In almost all cases, I can forgive and forget, but usually only when a business changes hands. One way to make sure I never return is to be rude to me, my family or someone who works for me. Cheat me or my acquaintances, and I’m gone forever, and I’ll take every opportunity to tell the world.
Historically, other factors like product quality, convenience and customer service have helped Americans make shopping and patronage decisions.
One indisputable truth is that there aren’t many products or services on the market that cannot be purchased from an offending business’s competitors. It’s pretty simple, really. If you have a reason to not do business with someone, don’t.
The Internet and the resulting digital retailing, advertising and social media appear to have changed the dynamic of how and with whom many of us do business. Making choices today has more to do with convenience and trends than with product quality, service or whether or not the business’s owners and managers are insincere or downright crooked.
Add to this hellbrew the latest business phenomenon, woke capitalism. Today, businesses are taking sides on political issues. They’re openly endorsing candidates, legislation and policy. They’re making huge monetary contributions to political parties, social justice organizations and making public statements on matters that, a generation ago, they wouldn’t have touched with the proverbial 10-foot-pole. Why? Because most businesses wouldn’t want to offend that portion of their potential customers who happen to disagree.
Today the country is very closely split. Look at the House and Senate, where majorities are whisker thin. That’s why it is puzzling that giant corporations like Facebook, Coca-Cola, Amazon, the NFL, Chick-fil-a and Hobby Lobby have chosen to take sides in political and social debates. Chick-fil-a and Hobby Lobby have chosen to align their businesses with some issues that are associated with the deeply held religious beliefs of their owners and boards.
On the other side are businesses that are so powerful that they believe they can impose their beliefs upon their client bases. Others have their fingers in the political wind and gamble that their public voices won’t matter to those who disagree. And others still who allow their political voices to parrot those of their shareholders. As consumers, it is up to us to decide how to respond.
If everyone who disagrees with Facebook’s decision to silence former president Donald Trump, for example, simply closed their Facebook accounts, Facebook might reconsider it’s decision. But that hasn’t happened. If everyone who disagrees with Amazon’s position on labor unions, simply quit buying stuff from Amazon, they might consider different union policies. But, that hasn’t happened either.
What hasn’t changed with new technology is the simplicity with which the consumer can make his voice heard. Are there really no alternatives to Facebook, Amazon, Coca-Cola, the NFL, Chick-fil-a and Hobby Lobby? Demand will drive policy changes. When stock prices and consumer interest drop, corporate policy changes will follow. All the power is in your pocket.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.