OPINION — My mother used to say boloney can’t be sliced so thin it doesn’t have two sides. That’s the case with the employment column that occupied this space last week.
Cheap employers demanding cheap labor is certainly not the only reason employers cannot fill open employment positions here, in the U.S. and around the world.
Employers with long-term reputations for paying fair to generous wages, with good to excellent benefits are having serious difficulties finding people to even apply for open positions. In the Black Hills, tourism attractions, the hospitality industry, including restaurants, hotels and motels, have increased their wages, included signing bonuses and more.
But manufacturers, retailers and service companies that have been paying decent, living wages and benefits for years also cannot find people to work for them. Trucking companies are willing to train drivers and help them get their commercial drivers licenses, (CDL) and provide excellent benefits and wages. No applicants. They’ll pay handsome signing bonuses. No applicants. Twenty dollars an hour, no experience required. No applicants.
Housekeeping workers in hotels and motels can make what many in the region would consider staggering wages using “Scrubbing Bubbles,” changing bed sheets and replacing towels. Eight dollars a room, four rooms an hour, eight hours a day, six days a week. Save your time adding it up, that’s $1536 a week. But the hotels can’t find people willing to make staggering wages doing menial jobs like changing sheets. Those rates won’t last. Tourist season will end. Room vacancies will increase.
Also, some in the hospitality industry have traditionally hired foreign workers in a cultural exchange program, during peak times, but weren’t able to do so when the country was locked down. And they can’t do so now due to the borders being locked down here and in their home countries. It turns out there actually are some jobs foreigners will do that citizens refuse to do.
But all the numbers say there are people available who can work for a living (sometimes a very handsome living). But they are choosing to not do so. Multiple reasons come up. Workers are too comfortable with their cushy state unemployment benefits and federal COVID-19 relief benefits. But, many organizations are offering more. Federal benefits ended in South Dakota in June. And yet, workers don’t even apply for those higher wages with benefit packages. Some can do nothing and get paid for it and prefer that to getting paid more for working.
Some say the need doesn’t match the labor force. Does the need for janitorial workers not match any of the unemployed, available workers? Does the need for over-the-road truck drivers not match any of the unemployed, even if the companies are willing to train them and prepare them for their CDL? There was a time not so long ago that a CDL was a valuable asset to a job seeker.
Some say many workers are needed at home due to increase risk to their parents or grandparents or children. Some say workers still fear COVID-19 and fear being exposed to the virus at work.
Some have noted that with the U.S. population showing a decline in the last year, that the labor force will continue to shrink, and the problem of finding workers is going to get worse, not better with time.
There is probably some truth to all the scenarios described herein. The truth is that not all companies having difficulty finding willing workers are greedy and unwilling to pay a fair wage.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.