OPINION — This time, his name was Ethan Crumbley.
In the past, it was Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris, Charles Andrew Williams, Seung-Hui Cho, Jeffrey James Weise, and many others. We’ve had no shortage of school shootings in this country in the last two decades.
We have sacrificed dozens of young people and their teachers on the altar of the almighty gun. Few steps have been taken to control guns or reduce the risk to our citizens, as long as we continue to ensure that weapons of mass murder are readily available.
One was on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and it was in dangerous hands. Crumbley, who is just 15, was a clearly troubled teen. This does not come as a total surprise to those who knew him.
He murdered four students at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, wounding six other kids, along with a teacher.
Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, died in the killing spree, while Justin Shilling, 17, died in a hospital the next morning. Crumbley was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of terrorism causing death, and terrorism and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
“The evidence I’ve seen shows he was very clearly trying to kill people,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.
The sheriff said video evidence reveals, “it’s clear he came out with the intent to kill people. He was shooting people at close range often times toward the head or chest.”
Crumbley was under scrutiny for disruptive behavior in classrooms. His parents were called to the school that morning to discuss what could be done to control him. Shortly after that, he emerged from a bathroom and started shooting.
If convicted, he faces life in prison. Again, he’s 15. He killed four young people, and two others have life-threatening wounds. Crumbley disrupted hundreds of lives, including the families of those he killed, the other victims he shot, trying to kill, and the students who ran in fear and horror from their school.
There is a pile of evidence, including videos and a journal detailing his murderous intentions.
Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said his plans were clear. There is no doubt he joined other spree killers in carefully planning every step.
“This isn’t even a close call,” McDonald said. “This was absolutely premeditated.”
Why was this boy allowed access to such a weapon? His father purchased a 9mm semi-automatic handgun on the appropriately named Black Friday, also picking up some magazines. Ethan practiced with it over the weekend, preparing for his insane attack on students just trying to get through another day at school.
James and Jennifer Crumbley are responsible for their son’s actions, and now face criminal charges. They were arrested Saturday morning after withdrawing $4,000 from an ATM and then hiding in a warehouse after their lawyer promised they would surrender to authorities.
“We know owning a gun means securing it properly locked up and keeping ammunition separate and not allowing access to other individuals especially minors,” McDonald said.
Some students heard rumors of a school shooting, and stayed home on the day of the shooting. We can only wonder why they didn’t alert their parents, teachers, school administrators, and law enforcement officials.
Like all students, teachers, and school staffers now, they are on alert for another shooting. Every loud noise, every unexpected flurry of activity, causes concern.
It’s part of the school year now. It’s a question of when, not if. What will be the next school to suffer such a tragedy?
What will his name be next time?
South Dakota native Tom Lawrence, a former Pioneer executive editor, has written about the state, its politics and people since 1978. Read his blog Prairie Perspective at http://sdprairie.blogspot.com/ and follow him on Twitter at @TLCF26.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.