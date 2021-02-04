The Invisible Loop Hole

OPINION — The US Supreme Court has ruled that a rancher has no right to privacy in the middle of their pasture or forest.
That activities related to hunting, fishing, and trapping conducted in the out-of-doors are subject to inspection by wildlife officials who are charged with guaranteeing the proper stewardship of our commonly owned wildlife.
The land, at a given moment in time, belongs to a private citizen, but the wildlife in most states, belongs to the people.
In a press release, Gov. Kristi Noem has stated that, “Our conservation officers understand the need to strike the right balance between enforcement efforts and property rights.”
I totally agree.
But I also trust that when an individual officer steps over that imaginary line, that his or her supervisors have enough experience to redirect and modify an inexperienced officer’s behavior.
At least the governor seems to believe that officers understand when it comes to the confiscation of hunting tools in the commission of a crime.
On occasion, confiscations have exceeded the rational balance of acceptable penalty and been used as an additional nonjudicial punishment.
I hope she takes a moment to step back and weighs the truth in her words when it comes to the ability of her officers.
While some wardens might have overstepped when conducting the business of the state, it is also equally true that on occasion hunters and landowners have violated game laws.
Under current forfeiture laws, if a landowner is involved in an illegal game violation that results in the transportation of big game over state lines, it could result not only in the loss of weapons, but also their vehicles and other personal property.
Game enforcement definitely is a balancing act and the vast majority of our officers do a great job of public relations and go out of their way to protect our resources while respecting landowner rights.
But I think we overstep as a state if we go against the highest court in the land to circumvent the rule of established law.
The “loop hole” that the governor’s actions are attempting to close will supposedly protect a right to privacy that has never existed.
I once had a neighboring rancher friend who would bring in the hounds if he lost a calf. Whenever a newborn came up missing it was imagined to be the fault of a mountain lion.
The dogs were very well trained, and lions will take an occasional calf, but not every lost animal can be blamed on a thieving tom.
The dogs would cast about in search of scent where none had recently been laid.
It was a great deal of work that rarely resulted in a lion.
Another friend once discovered a sinkhole that had opened in a gypsum plagued pasture and three calves had fallen through and been lost to the opening.
Sometimes we see lions where there are only holes.
Repealing the open fields doctrine is not a new idea.
It has come up numerous times in the past twenty years and is an attempt to remedy a problem that keeps some landowners awake at night.
A ranch and its property are rarely the effort of a single generation. The thought that it could be taken by officers of the law because of the mishandling of wildlife keeps some awake at night who fear the disapproval of their ancestors.
When poor weather, the economy, and big meat packers seem to regularly conspire to wrestle ownership from the little guys, it can be comforting to know that someone is looking out to protect your interests.
Governor Noem has a unique insight into the challenges associated with earning a living from the land especially when it comes to wildlife.
Her family uses a hunting lodge as part of their equation to pay off estate and property taxes so that she and her husband can one day pass on their property to their grandchildren.
Forfeiture laws and the open fields doctrine have got to seem like an unrepaired hole in the fence through which a family’s assets might slip away.
But there is a reason that we send an unusually high number of lawyers to Pierre each year.
They prevent in committees, the passage of laws that will not stand up in court.
I am all for helping ranchers sleep better at night and if I thought ending open fields would stand, I’d be tempted.
But when wildlife can be used by private citizens for financial gain, wardens need to be capable of accessing the criminals.
Our state has recently produced a world record bighorn sheep, reportedly worth over a million dollars to wealthy hunters.
Two prairie bull elk were taken this year that many governors would have auctioned off for hundreds of thousands more to the highest bidder.
All were testimony to a fully functional and successful wildlife management system.
We are a sleeper state no more and our wardens will need access to protect our wildlife assets.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
