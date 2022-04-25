OPINION — The Post Consumer Brands company discontinued their educational brand of oat and corn cereal Alpha-Bits, in 2021. The Campbell Soup Company still uses alphabet pasta in several soups, and Chef Boyardee still sells ABCs and 123s.
You don’t really hear about educational carbohydrates much anymore. I suspect, but have absolutely no evidence, that the absence of alphabet food advertising, and the demise of Alpha-Bits cereal, have something to do with another alphabet soup: The LGBTQIA2S+ Community.
Only Chef Boyardee has an alphanumerical pasta. Campbell’s only has letters, no numbers and I’m aware of no product that includes plusses and minuses or punctuation. I speculate (for the purposes of satire) that Post gave up entirely and Campbell’s and Chef Boyardee stopped advertising to avoid the risk of a politically incorrect accident enraging “the community.”
The everyone-but-straight community has added more letters every time someone decides to “identify” as some new sexual or gender identity. It started as LGB and now it’s up to eight letters, a numeral and a mathematical symbol. Remember when Prince became a symbol and “the artist formerly known as Prince?” The plus sign is sort of like that, I think.
In the current usage the word community often follows LGBTQIA2S+. When that community is making a political statement, it interestingly is nearly always bemoaning its lack of “inclusion” in one thing or another. Note there is no H for heterosexual included in the unpronounceable acronym. (As acronyms go, it desperately needs a vowel.) “Folks Who Are Not Straight” would be more concise, easier to pronounce, easier to remember and easier to understand: FWANS.
For the record, LGBTQIA2S+ stands for: Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (and/or Questioning), Intersex, Asexual, 2-Spirit and the plus sign means “a number of other self-identities.” This, according to a non-profit Canadian website: kidshelpphone.ca which provides 24/7 e-mental health services to kids, teens and young adults from Canadian coast to coast.
There is not enough space in the Monday edition of any newspaper to explain each of these terms in a manner that would not enrage the community. A Google search can reveal much, for those with interest.
I realize I’ve treated this topic somewhat more lightly than community members would appreciate. But there comes a time when delicate topics may need to be treated less delicately. I do not care who people fall in love with. I do not care about gender identity or sexual identity. I sincerely believe that with whom adults choose to share a bed is none of my business, and certainly not the government’s business.
I believe government should have no say whatsoever in a non-religious marriage contract between two adults. I further believe every American is entitled to the same civil rights protections regardless of their sexual preferences or gender identification.
But there are lines. While people with differing sexual preferences or differing gender identities are entitled to the same rights afforded anyone, they are not entitled to special rights that only apply to them and that infringe on the rights of others.
Recently, some Americans have crossed lines that cannot be compromised. Those lines are drawn at locker room and public restroom doors. They are drawn at gender-specific athletic competition in publicly financed schools and athletic programs. If you are a biological male identifying as a female, you don’t get to swim against my teen-aged granddaughter. You don’t get to share a locker room, a shower or a restroom. Sorry.
Biological males identifying as females are not welcome in clothing store dressing rooms or public restrooms where my wife or daughters happen to be. Sorry. They are not entitled to be there. No such right exists, nor should it.
Recent years have seen American society moving from the political and moral center toward the left and the right, with most of us still quietly snoozing in the middle. Former President Richard Nixon called them the “Great Silent Majority.” I believe that those moving toward the crazy left and right extremes are in the minority.
Extreme liberal Americans (not just those in the LGBTQIA2+ community) have crossed too many lines on too many issues. The middle has been startled awake, (not woke). The price for crossing those lines will be exacted in November. Liberals should have seen it coming. It’s as simple as ABC.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
