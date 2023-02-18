The dignity of the Purple Heart

OPINION — Spc. Marcus Rothlisberger was wounded in action during his deployment to Afghanistan. He sustained traumatic brain injuries from enemy attack when he was guarding a helicopter landing zone. Those injuries still impact him today.
Our country failed to honor him with a Purple Heart in the immediate aftermath – our team was proud to right that wrong this week.
I had the honor of bestowing a Purple Heart on Spc. Rothlisberger’s chest on Wednesday, after 18 months of working with him and the Department of the Army to make this possible. A tremendous crowd of friends and supporters turned out to witness this important ceremony. Spc. Rothlisberger shared his experience and brought awareness to the traumatic brain injuries that many servicemembers like himself battle on a daily basis. Spc. Rothlisberger was surrounded by family and friends who took time off work and braved the winter storm to support him at the ceremony.
The Purple Heart is awarded to any servicemember who has been wounded, killed, or died after wounding in action, who was serving with the U.S. Armed Services in any capacity. This medal is the oldest military award that is still presented to servicemembers, dating back to the American Revolution when General George Washington created the Badge of Military Merit. In 1932, General MacArthur created what we now know as the Purple Heart. The medal bears the image of George Washington and the color purple was chosen for its representation of courage and bravery.
Since the first official Purple Heart Medal was awarded nearly 91 years ago, nearly two million service men and women in our Armed Forces have been bestowed on those who have sacrificed and experienced loss. Too often, service comes with sacrifice. It’s important to remember and honor those have sacrificed and are living with the impacts of it. I’m grateful for the men and women who serve and sacrifice to protect the greatest country in history.
America, its people, and its freedoms are worth defending. It comes at a price, and Spc. Marcus Rothlisberger understands that.
