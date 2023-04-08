The debt ceiling: Government borrowing from itself

OPINION — You probably are aware that the U.S. has reached its debt limit (roughly $31 trillion) again. The Treasury Department has borrowed as much as is allowed by the last debt ceiling measure passed by Congress — an amount that is entirely arbitrary. To avoid defaulting on the federal government’s obligations, Congress must raise the debt ceiling. This is nothing new; the U.S. has reached the debt ceiling some 80 times since 1960, and Congress has increased it every time.

The federal debt ceiling is nothing like a personal, corporate, or municipal debt limit. It is not, for example, like a mortgage lender evaluating your income and credit score to determine how much you can borrow to buy a house. As the US Treasury website explains, “The debt limit does not authorize new spending commitments. It simply allows the government to finance existing legal obligations that Congresses and presidents of both parties have made in the past.”

