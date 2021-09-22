OPINION — Allow me to introduce myself. I am Dr. Erik Person, superintendent of the Lead-Deadwood School District. I have been working in public education for 24 years as a teacher, coach, intermediary agency director, and superintendent, and I am excited to share the lessons I have learned in that time, as well as the hopeful future I see for public education in South Dakota. Ever since the 1983 report “A Nation at Risk,” public schools in the US have been scrutinized and openly criticized. Some of that criticism has been fair, and some has not. But it never hurts to look in the mirror, especially when you are working with what people hold most dear, their children and their tax dollars.
Stewardship of the people’s tax dollars is a tremendous responsibility, and not everyone will agree on the priorities as we utilize resources. That truth, coupled with another, that we are a public institution that must answer to the tax-paying public, means that we are right in the crosshairs of public criticism. That goes with the job. Still, for those who have dedicated their lives to this calling of public education, we would like to have a fair shake. I have heard people say that educators should run their schools like a business. Such statements often elicit a bristled response from educators, along with the familiar caveats… “But we do not get to choose our clientele. But we are educating kids, not manufacturing widgets. But profits drive business decisions.” The list of how schools and for-profit businesses differ could go on for some time, but I think we get the point. I would posit, however, that the school to business analogy is worth a second look.
To most folks the comparison breaks down rather quickly, for obvious reasons. Schools are public institutions, and they are inherently dissimilar to businesses. The rub, of course, is that in both business and public education, the input, the investment, is dollars. It is easy to track how many dollars go into producing a product or service, and then to compare the results by the same measure. Dollars in, dollars out. In education, it is easy to track the input dollars but much trickier to measure the outcome? For the comparison to work, and I argue that it is a worthwhile exercise, we must recognize that the inputs and the outcomes are both measurable; they are simply in a different currency.
Business success is measured in a number of ways, profitability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. In education our profits are student success, such as student learning, preparation for higher education, finding a passion. The currency is different. In evaluating our profitability and efficiency, we must determine the exchange between the two currencies. It is not that public education is not profitable, it is that perhaps we have not viewed the currency exchange correctly. We should absolutely scrutinize return on investment, but that may be a deeper conversation for another time.
