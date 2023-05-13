The biggest risk to a well-designed financial plan in your later years could be your children
Buy Now

OPINION — When someone engages an “advice-only” financial planner, the relationship often lasts for the client’s life. I have experienced this with numbers of clients over my 40-year career.

One of the main concerns many of my elderly clients express to me is a need to be sure my firm and I will be there for them when they can no longer “be there” for themselves. I have had clients say, “We want you to promise that you aren’t going anywhere.”

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.