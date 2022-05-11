OPINION — Amnesty, abortion, and acid.
That was the damaging slogan hung on George McGovern in 1972, and it became a matter of contention in the Democratic presidential contest 50 years ago this week.
McGovern was campaigning in Nebraska, trying to win the May 9, 1972, primary. His primary rival was his old friend and neighbor, Sen. Hubert Humphrey, D-Minn.
McGovern had won the Massachusetts primary in a landslide and finished in a virtual standstill with Humphrey in the Ohio contest. Suddenly, the liberal senator from South Dakota was the Democratic frontrunner.
That didn’t set well with a lot of Democratic politicians and others in the political establishment.
Conservative columnist Robert Novak stuck the label on McGovern in an April 27, 1972, column written with his partner, Rowland Evans.
Quoting an unnamed Democratic official as his source, Evans wrote that “people don’t know McGovern is for amnesty, abortion and legalization of pot. Once middle America — Catholic middle America, in particular — find this out, he’s dead.”
Pundits soon converted “amnesty, abortion and legalization of pot” to “the three A’s: amnesty, abortion and acid.” The power of alliteration made that unflattering tag stick.
Pot is a term for marijuana. Acid is a term for LSD, a hallucinogenic drug.
Former Nebraska Gov. Frank Morrison was campaigning for McGovern in Nebraska and made a speech introducing him at a Catholic high school in Omaha. During the speech, Morrison attempted to knock down the allegations that McGovern was an extreme liberal with radical views on those three issues.
“They say that George McGovern is for the legalization of marijuana, but I say …”
The students erupted in loud applause. Morrison decided to try again.
“I tell you that George McGovern does not advocate the legalization of marijuana,” he said.
The crowd groaned in disappointment.
“They say George McGovern is for abortion on demand, but I tell you …,” Morrison said.
The applause was again loud but Morrison quickly tamped it down.
“But I say to you that George McGovern is against tampering with our state laws on abortion,” he said.
Reportedly Morrison later told McGovern the audience’s reactions had surprised him.
“Maybe I’m too old to understand this new generation,” he reportedly said. “I’ll get the oldsters for you, and you take care of the young ones as you think best.”
Morrison’s grandson, John Morrison, is a former Montana state auditor who ran for the U.S. Senate in 2006. I knew John when I was the editor of his hometown paper, The Whitefish Pilot, from 1998-2003, said his grandfather long talked of that day in Omaha.
McGovern said he was unfairly labeled as a pro-pot candidate. His daughter Terry’s arrest for marijuana possession in Rapid City during his bid for a second Senate term in 1968, which McGovern has written he feels was trumped up by a Republican activist in an effort to embarrass him and damage his campaign, helped shape his attitude.
He said he favored decriminalizing marijuana and ending prison sentences for minor drug violations, but never advocated legalizing pot, much less LSD.
McGovern said he did not favor abortion on demand but felt it was not a federal issue. In the days before the 1973 Supreme Court’s decision in the famed Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion across the land, McGovern favored leaving it a state issue.
As far as amnesty, McGovern said first, the Vietnam War should be ended. Then, he said, draft resisters should be given a blanket amnesty while deserters would be handled on a case-by-case basis.
But those nuanced views were obscured by “amnesty, abortion and acid.”
McGovern won the Nebraska primary, capturing 41% of the vote while Humphrey received 34% and Alabama Gov. George Wallace got 12 percent. Other minor candidates received the remaining ballots.
Future South Dakota congressman and senator Tom Daschle worked for McGovern during that Nebraska primary contest.
Daschle was then 24, and wrapping up a three-year hitch in the Air Force, working as an intelligence officer stationed at the U.S. Air Force Strategic Air Command in Omaha, Neb.
“I would get off duty, take off my uniform and change into civilian clothes, and go to work for George,” Daschle recalled during a joint press conference with McGovern and former congressman Patrick Kennedy in Sioux Falls on March 31, 2012.
After that win in Nebraska, McGovern continued his march to the nomination. Daschle, who had first been inspired by McGovern when he spoke at Daschle’s high school graduation in Aberdeen, ended his Air Force career and landed a job with Jim Abourezk, then a congressman about to win a term in the Senate.
An amazing irony was revealed in 2007 by Robert Novak in his memoir, “The Prince of Darkness: 50 Years Reporting in Washington.”
The anonymous quote that stuck that damaging label on McGovern was Sen. Thomas Eagleton, D-Mo. Three months after that secret blast, Eagleton was McGovern’s running mate on the 1972 ticket, at least for a few days.
Eagleton swore Novak to secrecy, but after his death in 2006, Novak revealed him as his source. McGovern’s presidential hopes were virtually destroyed by disclosures of Eagleton’s struggles with his mental health.
The two Midwest Democrats later patched things up, and formed a collegial relationship. Eagleton died in 2007, McGovern in 2012.
But that AAA myth was another millstone that prevented George McGovern from ever achieving his goal of winning the presidency.
