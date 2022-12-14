bhp news.jpg
OPINION — For Thanksgiving this year, my good friend and her daughter traveled across the state in their trusty minivan to feast with us. It was one of the most enjoyable celebrations I can remember attending, let alone hosting. We had a wonderful time preparing and eating delicious food, then just hanging out acting like goofballs with our kids.

In addition to being an extraordinarily fun and funny person, my friend is also remarkably resilient and brave. Which is how we came to enjoy not only the gift of her and her daughter’s presence, but also a longer-term guest, because that mini-van carried not only two humans and a few family dogs, but a gorgeously fleeced Icelandic ram.

