OPINION — In 1982, then-California Gov. Jerry Brown refused to extradite to South Dakota, American Indian Movement (AIM) activist and convicted felon, Dennis Banks. Banks had been convicted in South Dakota for his part in the take-over and destruction of the Custer County Courthouse. Then-South Dakota Gov. William “Wild Bill” Janklow wanted him back to face sentencing.
Janklow told the New York Times that he had sent 93 people facing South Dakota felony charges to California. ‘’It’s like the Statute of Liberty,’’ Janklow said at the time. ‘’We kind of feel there’s a beacon in California, ‘Give us your felons, your pickpockets, your crooked masses learning to be free.’ ‘’
Imagine that. Forty years ago, when California was offering sanctuary to a criminal, Janklow gave people accused of crimes in South Dakota the opportunity to move to California or face trial, possible conviction and incarceration in South Dakota. You want criminals? We’ll send some your way.
Brown was not happy. And while Janklow refused to confirm his story with the names of the accused new California residents, he did say he had created the California option to upset Brown. ‘’I was needling the guy,’’ he said. ‘’It’s a personal thing between me and Brown. And it’s a personal thing between me and Dennis Banks’s way of avoiding justice. If Jerry Brown wants just Dennis Banks the criminal, he can have our other criminals, too.’’
Janklow’s plan did two things at the time. It got him in the national news cycle. And, he made a point with which many South Dakota voters agreed.
So now Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is reacting to a Niagara of illegal immigrants flowing across the southern Texas border from Mexico, while the President Joe Biden Administration chooses to do absolutely nothing to stop it. In fact, Biden’s lack of action at the southern border has increased the number of illegal crossings to record numbers.
Meanwhile, mayors of “sanctuary” cities throughout the country, all of which are high-crime cities controlled by Democrats, have said publicly and passed ordinances preventing law enforcement from detaining criminals based on their immigration status. In some cities, local ordinances prevent law enforcement officers from even asking a suspect about his or her immigration status.
Most cities that have codified their sanctuary city status say that “undocumented” (read illegal) immigrants may not have a history of violent crime. But, law enforcement is not allowed to ask them if they have a history of violent crime. They’re not even allowed to ask if they have immigration documentation.
So 40 years after Janklow supposedly sent 93 criminals to California, Abbott is sending busloads of immigrants who have crossed the boarder illegally to New York and Washington, D.C., both widely known for their sanctuary status.
It’s not surprising to see the New York and Washington mayors crying foul and asking the federal government to step in with cash to help them handle the influx of immigrants coming to their cities on busses paid for by Texas taxpayers, courtesy of Abbott. He’s done the math. It’s less expensive to buy a bus ticket than to keep them in Texas. Texas doesn’t want illegal immigrants. New York and Washington have invited them to their sanctuary cities. Of course, Abbott’s partial solution to his problem, has created expensive new problems for New York and Washington.
More than two million people have illegally crossed the southern border since January. And, 2,000 pounds of fentanyl was seized in July alone. Crime and homicides are increasing in major cities.
A few short months before the 2022 midterm elections is a poor time for Biden to suddenly discover a problem at the southern border. His Immigration Czar, Vice President Kamala Harris has been to the border (sort of) once since taking office. What else is Abbott to do?
Janklow’s California option was a stroke of genius. Abbott’s bus project is even better.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
