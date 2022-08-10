Taking time to play tourist

OPINION — Journalists get to see a lot of cool things and meet many interesting people. It’s a benefit that makes up for the long hours and modest compensation.
Or so we tell ourselves.
I have lived in nine states — South Dakota, Nevada, Texas, Nevada again, Oregon, South Dakota once more, Montana, Minnesota, Oklahoma, South Dakota yet again, Nebraska, South Dakota once more, Wyoming, Iowa and for the fourth time, South Dakota. In all but Nevada, I worked for newspapers and got to cover interesting events, along with enduring seemingly endless planning commission meetings and other less-than-thrilling assignments.
When you are a reporter or editor, you often look at going somewhere that most people find compelling and beautiful as a routine work assignment. I have tried to enjoy the majesty of the places I covered — the Black Hills, the Rocky Mountains and Glacier National Park, the Gulf Coast in Texas and many more fantastic sites and sights — but it can be difficult to focus on the beauty when you are snapping photos and scribbling notes.
I still shake my head at my failure to fully appreciate Montana. I got to northwest Montana, a truly spectacular spot, in July 1997 and worked there until May 2003. I started work the day after I arrived, and kept reporting and editing until the day before I left.
Sure, I lived there, and enjoyed the tremendous views and places, but I was never really there as a person. I was working.
Same with the Black Hills. I started work as the editor of The Rapid City Weekly News, and an editor with our sister paper, The Black Hills Pioneer, in October 2005. I worked for the papers until April 2009, focused almost entirely on the next story, the latest assignment, the deadline facing us.
That’s why I decided to really enjoy the Black Hills when we went there in June. Grace’s sisters Cecile and Joyce came to visit from California and I was appointed driver and tour guide. It was a terrific six days, and we dove deep into the tourist experience.
We started by visiting Dignity, the massive statute of a Native American woman installed on a bluff overlooking the Missouri River. I have been there twice, and was deeply impressed by artist Dale Lamphere’s genius in creating such a large, deeply moving piece. Lamphere is a South Dakota treasure.
We stopped at Al’s Oasis in nearby Oacoma and I persuaded the sisters, three slender Filipina women, to try the hot beef, a lunch staple of roast beef, bread, mashed potatoes and gravy. It’s long been a favorite of mine, but this time, the plate was overflowing with food.
Still, the ladies did their best to digest it. It was delicious and a good introduction to South Dakota cuisine.
We just had to stop at Wall Drug, a true Dakota landmark. It offers free ice water, coffee for a nickel, great doughnuts and ice cream. I have been to Wall Drug many times, but it just didn’t feel right to drive past.
This time, I wasn’t there looking for quotes or photos. I was there as a person, and it was a welcome change.
We set up camp at a Custer hotel that bore little resemblance to the online photos and description. But it’s the Black Hills at the height of the tourism season, so we had few options. The staff made it clear they had little interest in our needs, wants or opinions. That’s part of being a tourist, too.
Grace got to spend a lot of time with Cecile and Joyce, and that was a special part of the trip. I seized the opportunity to swim in the pool and soak in the hot tub, so that was very relaxing.
We were surprised so many businesses closed fairly early. A severe lack of employees was the cause, we were told.
We enjoyed our five days in the Hills, touring Mount Rushmore — always inspiring and impressive, even with the troubling history of the carving and the man behind it — Keystone, Hill City, Hot Springs, Rapid City, Sturgis, Spearfish, Deadwood and Lead.
Custer State Park is one of South Dakota’s crown jewels. We drove and walked across as much of it as we could in a day, from Needles Highway to dinner at the State Game Lodge. Joyce and I both ordered bison steak. The last time I ate there, in 1996, I had bison. You’d think I would have learned my lesson.
At least we saw the bison on our plates. It was a very hot week, the bison had moved into higher elevations. We circled the park for hours, but never saw one, but the burros and prairie dogs were out in abundance.
We took the 1880 Train from Keystone to Hill City and back. It’s a slow ride into the past, with views of hillsides and hidden jewels, including former mining locations.
Hill City has a store called Beef Jerky Experience that offers free samples of beef jerky in many varieties. Careful with the hot stuff! Luckily, a nearby bar had cold beer.
The sisters tried gold panning in Hill City. It was a rather expensive way to search for small flakes of gold, but they can say they tried to join the Gold Rush that helped settle the Black Hills.
Crazy Horse Memorial is a tribute to the great Lakota war chief. I have been there several times. After more than seven decades, it’s still a work in progress, and I hope this magnificent dream is a reality someday. I won’t see it.
The Mammoth Site in Hot Springs allows you to witness an archaeological dig into the distant past. It was among our favorite stops, and we finally saw bison up close on the way there and back. The massive animals eased by parked cars with a lack of interest as we snapped photos.
I have visited Deadwood for decades, starting when it was a dusty Old West town, where gunfighters, gamblers and outlaws once roamed. But that didn’t pay the bills, so it has become a mini-Las Vegas.
It was a profitable decision, and you can’t blame the locals for wanting to keep the lights on. But a certain rustic charm was lost, and can never be regained.
We were less than impressed with Bear Country USA. It was a broiling hot day, and the bears, wolves and other animals were listless and seemed very uncomfortable. More shade and water stations are needed, in our opinion.
I lived and worked in Rapid City for three and a half mostly wonderful years, so I will always have a fondness for South Dakota’s second-largest city. I saw an old friend and we toured the city, seeing places I well-remembered, and some new to me.
Chapel in the Hills, a faithful recreation of a Norwegian church, was a worthwhile stop. I wish I had taken my dad, who was proud of his Norwegian ancestry, there when he visited me. I did feel like he was with me, though.
We stopped for a quick photo at Canyon Lake when Joyce, a skilled photographer, spotted a pair of nesting ospreys. That led to some memorable photos at the lake, and was one of our favorite stops during the week.
When I lived in Rapid, I was on top of the Alex Johnson Hotel a few times, thanks to staffers who were friends. We would sip beers and smoke cigars while enjoying the view.
This time, we ventured onto the roof to see the sights from the new restaurant and bar up there. The beer was more affordable during my previous trips, so after checking the menu, we went back downstairs.
The Alex Johnson rooms and beds were very small, but the staff, like almost every employee we encountered, was friendly and helpful. When you are spending that much time and money, a smile helps.
On the way home to Sioux Falls, we toured the Badlands. It’s a destination point that I had always driven past before, but they wanted to see it. It was dazzling, I will admit.
It was an enjoyable time, and the Tiongson sisters’ joyful attitudes were a big reason. If you put four Lawrence siblings in a car for six days, there would be more than a few arguments, and some threats of violence. Not with these three ladies.
Grace, Cecile and Joyce had a wonderful time, in large part because they were so happy to be together. I also learned that when they said Filipinos love to take photos, they were not kidding.
We took hundreds and hundreds of photos. And then hundreds more.
It was a very touristy thing to do.
