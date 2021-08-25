OPINION — When I was growing up, we lived in a very small house which became all the smaller as the family grew and the house didn’t. My sister and I shared a bedroom next to my brother’s, and both were just a few steps from the living room and kitchen. To a greater or lesser degree, we could all hear what everyone on the first floor was doing all the time.
For some part of every summer, we went to stay at a rough hewn little cottage that once belonged to my grandparents. The cottage was even smaller than our house with only three sparse rooms to hold our family of six, and nothing but thin curtains over doorways to divide the space. I don’t remember minding the close quarters most of the time. I actually enjoyed the closeness (at least until adolescence descended.) What I did mind, however, was being made to go to bed before it was fully dark during the summer months. Whether at home or at the cottage, it always felt like there were hours of daylight left when teeth brushed and jammies donned we were sent to bed. My parents, of course, would stay up much later, so their conversations served as a kind of lullaby as we lay awake in the shadowy twilight.
Now on summer evenings, as the light lingers long past my old bedtime, I often feel a sense of wonder at the way those dusk hours pass with an elegant gait, slowly loping toward starry darkness. I am the adult, allowed to stay up as late as I please, so there are no half heard conversations in the next room to sing me to sleep; but, that childhood feeling remains, as does the profound sweetness of summer evenings when you are so young you think everything will last forever.
Summer Evenings
Here,
in the curved tail
of the day,
there is a slow sliding —
It’s summer and it’s still light
O, the comforts of childhood:
parents talking quietly
through the twilight,
the cabin cot cool with
one thin sheet,
and suddenly,
breakfast sounds in the kitchen.
When you are older,
it will be different.
You will wait for rest
under the heavy limbs
of evening, and listen
through the arched silk
of the branches.
Do you hear it now?
the soft voice of your mother
speaking to your father;
Do you hear it now?
The oldest tree,
heavy with leaves,
whispering “hush, hush.”
till at last you sleep.
Eliza Blue is folk singer & writer. She lives with her husband and two children on a fourth-generation cattle ranch. She can be reached at elizabluesings@gmail.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.