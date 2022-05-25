During a 2021 Republican Central Committee meeting, I asked Randy “y’all know me” Deibert, what he’d do as a Commissioner to protect Lawrence County (LC) citizens, especially those on low or fixed incomes, from steeply rising property taxes. Deibert provided a 10-minute non-answer. Another attendee asked the same question and he evaded answering. After dodging the questions then and previously actively lobbying for increasing our sales tax, Deibert, most recently at the Deadwood District 31 Candidate Forum, changed his tune and told voters what they “wanted” to hear.
In my opinion, he has no intention of helping LC residents by lowering their taxes or cutting back on government spending either as a sitting commissioner or if elected to the SD State Senate.
While claiming he’s a “good steward” of tax money, he is for a sales tax increase… this after promising the last sales tax hike was “temporary.” Somehow “temporary” became permanent. Deibert says with about 3 million visitors annually to the Northern Hills, a higher sales tax would generate money for various projects. However, he fails to recognize the additional hardship that imposes on LC residents, who between inflation and rising property taxes are already having a hard time making ends meet.
Rarely has Deibert discussed looking at projects and budgets to tighten the government’s belt. Deibert is just another tax and spend politician hiding behind the “I’m a fiscal conservative” mantra. His actions belie his words. In reality, he has East River power brokers, based on campaign filings, whose votes never consider the wellbeing of LC residents, whispering in his ear.
Gabi Moeller,
Lead
