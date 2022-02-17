OPINION — The Joint Committee on Appropriations started our fifth legislative week on Monday morning, with a budget hearing from the Department of Tourism. The governor recommended an increase of nearly $44 million in federal fund authority for the agency to spend American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The agency plans to invest these funds in marketing campaigns to promote small towns across South Dakota, and outdoor recreational opportunities. The Department of Tourism would also partner with the Department of Labor and Regulation on workforce recruitment campaigns to aid industries struggling to recover from the pandemic. The agency requested an increase of $455,598 in other funding authority for increased marketing opportunities which would ultimately be funded by their expected revenue growth.
On Tuesday morning, Appropriations had our last budget hearing for this legislative session. The Governor’s Office of Economic Development provided us with a general overview as well as specific presentations for the Housing Development Authority, the Ellsworth Authority, and the Science and Technology Authority.
The agency requested, via one of the governor’s emergency special bills, $150 million in general funds and $50 million in federal fund authority specifically to expand workforce housing infrastructure. These funds would also go towards any required sewer infrastructure. The $50 million in federal fund authority would be funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The second emergency special bill recommended by the governor’s budget was a request for $50 million in federal fund authority to expand broadband across South Dakota. Since 2019, more than $157 million has been used for broadband development across the state.
Wednesday, the Joint Appropriations Committee started again with bill hearings, the first of which was for Senate Bill 41, a bill to revise the appropriation for the construction of a National Guard Readiness Center the Department of the Military would like to build in Sioux Falls. The next bill scheduled was Senate Bill 63, a bill to revise a previous appropriation for road improvements at the State Veterans Cemetery.
Thursday morning, the House Committee on Appropriations had hearings for five bills. House Bill 1014, a bill to appropriate $450,000 to the Department of Revenue to provide refunds to elderly and disabled persons for real property tax and sales tax, was passed by the committee 8-0. HB 1016, a bill to appropriate close to $3 million for the Department of Public Safety to put into the state’s emergency and disaster fund, was passed by the committee 7-0. House Bill 1017, a bill to appropriate just over $1 million to the Department of Public Safety to contribute to the state’s wildfire suppression fund, passed through the committee with a 7-0 vote. The last two bills were rescheduled for a later date.
