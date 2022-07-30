OPINION — When Democrats took office in January 2021, Congress had just passed a fifth bipartisan COVID relief bill that met essentially all current pressing COVID needs. Still eager to spend more, Democrats then passed a massive $1.9 trillion piece of legislation under the guise of COVID relief that flooded the economy with unnecessary government money, and the economy overheated as a result. Then, despite steadily climbing inflation in the wake of their bill, Democrats seemed incapable of learning from their mistake, and they spent last fall attempting to double down on the failed strategy that helped get us into this mess in the first place.

Fortunately, Democrats’ plan for a second spending spree failed last December, but it’s become clear that they’re not giving up. Right now, they’re trying to pass a new version of their tax-and-spending spree where they plan to hike taxes on small businesses.

