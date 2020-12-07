OPINION — I am a big fan of The Onion, a website devoted to satire with the American condition as its primary target. It makes me laugh. Sometimes. I find satire amusing when it is well done, and it is often well done at The Onion.
Of course, satire is not so amusing when it is directed at you, or when it is particularly hurtful. So, I suspect South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is not amused by the “news” short The Onion published Nov. 27, headlined “South Dakota Unveils New ‘Come Here To Die’ Tourism Campaign.”
The piece went on: “For years, people have flocked here to see Mount Rushmore, but now South Dakota is also a great place to just come and die,” said Gov. Kristi Noem in a prepared statement, which touted the dwindling availability of ICU beds, lack of a statewide mask mandate, and opportunity to take one’s last, fluid-filled breaths amidst the scenic backdrop of Badlands National Park.”
The governor has taken a lot of heat over her lack of response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Having taken the old adage, “Don’t waste a crisis” to a new level, Noem has indeed used the state’s Covid-19 response in tourism advertising campaigns, the first back in September and then a video in October promoting pheasant season.
The first ad was filled with beautiful video of Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Crazy Horse Memorial, the Black Hills and the Badlands. The governor spoke of the wide-open spaces and encouraged people to visit and to consider bringing businesses here where we have citizens with a work ethic and a tax structure that is attractive to any business. It was a good ad. It was well placed on FOX News.
The second video showed the governor clad in hunter orange with a shotgun in hand as she stood in front of a field of uncut corn. She introduces herself and says, “This is how we do social distancing in our state.” The camera then cuts to someone off camera screaming “Rooster!” Then someone off camera throws a pen-raised bird (we call them ditch chickens) in the air and the governor takes three shots to kill the pheasant. The governor gets less support from me on that one.
The governor has made a big deal about how much freedom we have here. She claims she hasn’t the authority to force business shutdowns and mask mandates. Maybe so. She claims South Dakotans are smart and we have the mental acuity to make responsible decisions regarding social distancing and mask wearing.
The Sturgis Rally happened, and was going to happen no matter what. The president came to Mount Rushmore for Independence Day, and nothing was going to stop that, either.
And the governor left those unpopular mask mandates and lock-down decisions to local governments where mayors and city councils have taken heat for trying to take the information provided by the state and make what they consider to be the right decisions.
The results back when the governor was telling us we were smart and responsible appeared to be backing her refusal to take a leadership role on Covid-19. Today, the story is different. Instead of leading the state’s Covid-19 response, she was on the road stumping for President Donald Trump in his reelection bid. She had become the GOP’s darling.
And, now the president has clearly lost the election, with no clear path to reversing the results. Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have skyrocketed in the state. The state’s death rate from Covid-19 is through the roof – close to double the national average, and highest in the country, if not the world. Early on, there was much talk of “flattening the curve” so that we would not overwhelm our health care workers and the hospitals where they work. But, today patients are being flown out of state because there isn’t room in the intensive care units of the three largest hospitals in the state.
So The Onion has found us here in South Dakota. They’re poking not-so-good natured fun at our governor. And we – the smart ones who, armed with the information the governor provided, have the ability to make responsible decisions – should not be surprised.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
