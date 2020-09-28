OPINION — Curses upon Facebook. A pox upon Twitter, and Republicans and Democrats and China and Russia and MSNBC, CNN and Fox News. But, mostly curses upon Facebook.
Social media, along with cable news, have prepared the canvas upon which our nation’s political division is painted. If their goal was to separate people from their friends and family, they have succeeded.
Tell the world you think there is no excuse, in the richest country in the world, for its poor to go hungry or threadbare or without healthcare and count on an attack from the right. Say you honor first responders and specifically, the police, and the left will bombard you with condemnation and insult.
There was a time in America when people of differing political views could have adult, civil discussions. No more. The extremes on the left and the right, with the aid of cable news and social media have eliminated the possibility for such discussion, let alone solutions resulting from compromise.
The worst casualty of this new polarization is the demise of family. Not so long ago a family member with differing political views was thought of as “my crazy uncle Fritz. He’s a little out there politically, but he sure is fun in an ice fishing house.” Now, it’s “my fascist uncle Fritz. We don’t talk to him. He wants to starve the poor, you know.”
Of course, friendship is an additional casualty. Are you a Democrat? How many Republicans do you count among your friends? Odds today, your answer will be zero. The same applies in reverse. Why is this? Because we have decided, with the help of social media and cable news, that if we can’t change our opponents’ minds with insult and harassment, they should be shamed, shunned and bullied into either submission or social purgatory.
Who are the exceptions? Old people – you know – adults. Today, adulthood rarely begins before 60. Want to hear a civil political conversation, in which differing views are expressed without malice or insult? Visit a senior citizens center. Most of the nation’s elderly are relatively unfamiliar with social media and they have been around long enough to recognize that MSNBC and Fox News are not just biased, but actual arms of one party or the other.
Positive change cannot happen in America without compromise. It never has. No matter who wins the November election, meaningful change will be impossible until and unless Democrats and Republicans work together to solve our nation’s considerable problems. Don’t hold your breath. Spoiled brat, social media addicted Americans under 40, on both sides, believe progress is accomplished only through anger and distortion.
Foreign-created utterly false memes and so-called news stories shape American public opinion. Outright lies and innuendo “go viral,” and are believed, because many are too lazy to check accuracy before sharing. The Russians and Chinese don’t care who wins in November. They wish to sow conflict. They don’t care if Americans hate them. They want Americans to hate each other. Divide and conquer is a tried and true concept.
How do we stop it? Cool down. Everyone to the left of the middle is not a communist or socialist. Everyone to the right is not a fascist or racist. Allow your first instinct in a political conversation to be to listen. Try not to start your response with, “You’re stupid because…”
Things to remember: 1.) Facebook and other social media are for the exchange family recipes, pictures of your kids and pets, and tales of the fish that got away. Social media is ill suited for politics. 2.) Cable news is always cable opinion. Both sides lie in the never-ending quest not for truth, but for ratings. 3.) You don’t have all the answers.
Finally, your family and friends – no matter how crazy – matter more than deepening our political divide. You may learn more from people with whom you disagree than from any cursed social media post.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City
