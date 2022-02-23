Colton Burtzlaff (Newell boys basketball): Burtzlaff had 36 points and 11 rebounds in a 73-53 loss to Dupree, on Feb. 17.

Gabe Heck (Belle Fourche boys basketball): Heck scored six points, along with nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in a 60-56 win at Douglas on Deb. 15, He had 10 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 58-48 win over Faith on Feb. 18. Heck has been a stalwart defensively all season long making life tough on the opponent’s primary ball handler.

Mehki Hayes (Lead-Deadwood wrestling): Hayes, a sophomore, placed placed fourth at the 4B Regions, at Stanley County High School.

Mataya Ward (Belle Fourche girls’ basketball): Against Faith on Feb. 18, Ward scored 12 points, with four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block

