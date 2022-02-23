OPINION — Jamie Smith knows that to win an election in South Dakota, he will need a lot of Republicans to cross party lines and vote for him.
Two subjects — history and math — make that clear to Smith, a former teacher and the Democratic state representative from District 15. History reveals that Democratic icons like George McGovern, Dick Kneip, Jim Abourezk, Tom Daschle and Tim Johnson, who won 25 general elections between 1956-2008, garnered a lot of GOP support.
The math is clear as well. Republicans outnumber Democrats nearly two-to-one, with independents steadily gaining. If the current trend continues, Democrats could find themselves third in voter registration.
So if Smith hopes to defeat Gov. Kristi Noem, he needs Republicans to cast their votes for him. On Saturday, during a petition-signing event in Sioux Falls, Smith said he is already gaining support from Republicans.
He is being told that in Pierre, as fellow legislators have crossed the aisle to wish him well and tell him they plan to vote for him.
“It’s been a pleasant surprise,” Smith said.
Of course, the fact that Noem hasn’t forged close bonds with many South Dakota Republican leaders isn’t a secret. She and House Speaker Spencer Gosch have been very public about their tense relationship.
Former Speaker Steve Haugaard, who remains in the state House, went one step further, announcing his candidacy against Noem in the GOP primary.
These are the kind of people Smith has worked with since he was elected in 2016. They know and like him — and some will vote for him.
He said lawmakers have gotten to respect him during his three terms in the House of Representatives and know he is willing to talk with them and strike deals. He also is an engaging person, a burly bear of a man, more teddy than grizzly.
If anything, Smith comes across a little shy. He wasn’t glad-handing or slapping backs at the petition event, choosing to chat with District 15 colleague Linda Duba, then speak to a reporter and talk and laugh with other folks.
Other politicians, including Pam Cole, a former state senator from Brookings who served a year as executive director of the South Dakota Democratic Party, former state Senate and state auditor candidate Tom Cool, Taneeza Islam, who is running in a nonpartisan campaign for Sioux Falls mayor, were on hand. Democrats crowded into a former dental office off Cleveland Avenue that they have used as a campaign headquarters in recent years.
Smith was the star attraction, but he didn’t present himself that way.
It’s a marked contrast from Noem, an energetic press-flesher who works a room with glee and eyes always looking ahead for the next person to meet, smile at and move past. It’s that aggressive, impersonal style that has alienated so many lawmakers in Pierre and left many who have met Noem with an uneasy feeling.
“They’re sick of the same old thing,” Smith said.
Or, in Noem’s case, a new take on it, with a governor who constantly travels across the country to raise money, appear at conservative rallies and make herself readily available to any right-winger with a microphone and a slot on Fox News. The higher her profile, the more inviting she is as a target for critics.
Just ask McGovern and Daschle what happens when South Dakotans decide you have gotten too big for your britches.
Smith, meanwhile, is easy-going and relaxed. That allowed him to move into a leadership position shortly after arriving in Pierre, although with the small number of Democrats in the Legislature — there are just eight in the House and three in the Senate — it’s not a rigorous competition.
But Smith is a likable guy. He needs to make that clear to voters across the state. His mission is to get Republicans who don’t know him to vote for him this fall, if he is the Democratic candidate. He may face a primary, with Barry Hulse, a political newcomer from Vermillion trying to collect enough signatures to get on the ballot.
No other prominent Democrat has joined the race, and the South Dakota Democratic Party has embraced Smith, with SDDP Executive Director Berk Erhmantraut appearing at his announcement event, and the party promoting him online.
Smith said he intends to introduce himself to Republicans, independents and people who belong to other political parties over the coming months. His goal is to show them that he not the wild-eyed, big-spending liberal that Noem and the South Dakota Republican machine are already trying to label him.
It will take a lot of work and driving, with him crossing the state to speak to voters, reporters and anyone who wants to hear him state his case. He will cross the Missouri River many times before Nov. 8.
Smith also pointed out that while he is raising his profile statewide and raising money from supporters in the state, Noem had once again departed South Dakota. She was in Jackson Hole, Wyo., a glittering city of the super-rich, to collect campaign donations.
Tickets for the Teton County Republican Party’s “Patriots Dinner” cost $500, or $5,000 for a party of 10.
Meanwhile, Smith was in Sisseton and Sioux Falls. He wasn’t charging $500 for a chance to see him, either.
“Both of us were fundraising,” he said. “I did it in South Dakota.”
Noem has a massive war chest, with Smith said she has raised $12 million for this campaign and can easily collect more, especially with trips out of state.
Meanwhile, he raised $50,000 in the last week. Smith said he hopes to be competitive and will raise “as much as we can.”
The state’s largest city could be his key to unlocking the Republican grip on the governor’s office. Sioux Falls has continued to grow, and the metro area now includes nearly one-third of South Dakotans. Increasingly, it’s an urban area, with more and more diversity. It’s prime hunting ground for Democratic votes.
Sutton carried Minnehaha County in 2018, and also made strong showings in Brookings, Clay and other counties. He did well in Sioux Falls, Brookings and Vermillion.
Smith is aware he needs to run up the total in Sioux Falls and other East River cities, since Noem is sure to reap a huge harvest of votes on the other end of the state. She is from Hazel and later moved to Castlewood, both in Hamlin County in the state’s northeast corner, but Noem has fashioned herself as a cowgirl.
She rides horses, wears hats and caps, jeans and boots. Noem and her family live on a ranch, not a farm, and recently purchased some bison. She wants to be known as a Wild West gal, and has adopted a blunt, tough, arrogant attitude to go along with it.
Smith said he and the governor have a “cordial” relationship but don’t talk very often. He said they have passed each other in hallways since he has announced his candidacy.
“We’ve had pleasant conversations in the past,” Smith said. “We have worked together.”
Smith has said since he is from Sioux Falls, he will look at adding a running mate with a rural background. Recently, he posed for a photo with former state Sen. Billie Sutton, who was the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in 2018.
Would Sutton join him on the ticket?
“I’m not going to rule out any running mate at this point,” Smith said.
In 2010 and 2018, Democrats chose a Republican as their lieutenant governor candidate. Would Smith do the same thing in order to reach out to GOP voters?
“I’m not going to rule out any running mate at this point,” Smith repeated with a smile.
Will he choose the running mate or leave it up to delegates at the state convention? Smith said it will be his decision, if he is the nominee.
“I will have the choice of who my running mate is,” he said.
Smith, 51, was a child in 1974, when Kneip won the last of his three terms as governor. Noem, 50, also was a youngster back then.
It’s likely neither one can recall a time when a Democrat led South Dakota. It’s up to Smith to change that, and persuade many South Dakotans unused to the idea of voting for a — gasp! — Democrat, that he has their best interests in heart.
Some of the Republicans they send to Pierre already have crossed that line. Others are sure to follow.
Smith said the start of his campaign went well.
“We’re having so many positive experiences in the first two and a half weeks,” he said. “There are a number of people who are excited I stepped into the campaign. They know I want to make a real change in South Dakota — and I will focus on them.”
