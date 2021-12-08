OPINION — Before I had kids, I had a filly. Like all babies, she grew up fast; by her first winter the red hair she was born with had thickened, her chocolate-brown mane was no longer short bristles, and her legs were no longer skinny knobs. Despite being raised by a mostly wild mare, Jane had warmed up to me right away, eating hay and grain from my hands the same day we brought her home.
Since gentling her down was no work at all, the next step was to halter break her. For our first lesson she nervously approached the rope halter I held in my left hand, coaxed close by the sweet feed I held in the palm of my right. A few rounds of this, and she stepped back, snorting loudly before turning her back to me. She was thinking it over.
A few minutes passed and she decided the halter was harmless. She approached me (and the grain) again without hesitation. I put the hand full of grain through the loop of the halter so she had to put her nose right up to it to get the treat. A quick retreat, a snort, another pause, and then she was back, stepping closer to take a long sniff of the sweetness.
We proceeded for a few more rounds until the halter was up over her head, though I couldn’t tie it one-handed, so it remained slung around her ears for only a moment before falling to the ground.
“Tying it will have to be another day’s lesson,” I decided. It had only been about half an hour, but Jane had stepped away and turned her back to me again, this time with an air finality. She was ready to be done. I gave the last handful of feed to Orville, the donkey, who has been waiting patiently off to the side. Unlike Jane, Orville has no desire to be friends with me — but he doesn’t mind treats every once in a while. There is a bit from comedian Mitch Hedberg: “I find ducks’ opinion of me is greatly influenced by whether or not I have bread.” The same seems to be true with Orville and grain. He munched the handful and stepped back to the fence to stand beside Jane.
The pace of all this suits me. Human animals have long been hunters, but there is evidence to suggest that our earliest ancestors were primarily prey animals. The advent of weapons changed the game, but we evolved with our prey instincts still intact. The result, according to nature writer Rob Dunn, is “a legacy of ancient fears.” Dunn writes of early humans: “When we saw or heard a sign of danger — a movement in the grass, a strange shadow — hormonal reactions screamed out inside our bodies ... and made us more likely to respond quickly to a predator by searching for it, hiding, running away, or for the truly brave, throwing a stick and then running away.” This ancient legacy is still with us. As Dunn said, “Thinking of taxes causes our hearts to beat fast. So does being late for a meeting, forgetting your homework, or contemplating how to pay for a home improvement.”
This all sounds very familiar to me, and I am sure to most of you too, so it is an odd experiment to return to the speed at which a prey animal thrives: slow and very steady, learning a little more every day, building a bridge of trust one careful brick at a time. I can send this article to the editor in an instant through the internet, and while I appreciate that convenience, there’s a part of me that also appreciates slow and steady progress. Instead of rushing, letting there be time spent waiting, watching the flock of pigeons clatter onto the tin of the barn, then lift off again, dark against the blue sky; taking a small, slow step towards a foal, and then another, just as slow, away from her.
Eliza Blue is a folk singer & writer. She lives with her husband and two children on a fourth-generation cattle ranch. She can be reached at elizabluesings@gmail.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.