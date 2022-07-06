OPINION — What will resonate longer and louder, the silent protest of more than 1,000 people, or the angry shouts of a few dozen?
That’s the question lingering in the air after a pro-choice protest in Sioux Falls on June 29. It began with hundreds of people walking through downtown, united in silence to express their disappointment, dismay and yes, anger, over the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that returned the fate of abortion over to states.
They gathered without seeking permission, determined to make clear their opposition to the 6-3 ruling by the high court’s new dominant conservative bloc.
Many wore red, clear evidence of some form of organization via social media. They did not pause to hear speeches or make political statements — they just wanted to show their stand in favor of a woman’s right to choose.
But then the night took a twist. Dozens of protestors gathered at Lyon Park off 14th Street and Phillips Avenue. Some moved into 14th Street, impeding traffic and drawing police attention.
That’s when I came across it. We had just returned from six days in the Black Hills and wondered why so many vehicles were parked in our neighborhood. I left home to drive to my sister’s house when I saw numerous police cars, their lights flashing, and officers surrounded by people, many of them yelling.
I parked and hustled over, trying to figure out what was happening. I spoke to numerous people, and watched as police officers tried to calm things down, get people out of the street and end it before something dangerous occurred.
Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum said he respected people exercising their First Amendment rights. Officers had watched as the march moved through downtown, and there were no problems.
But when things heated up by Lyon Park, the police responded by trying to get people to leave. Thum said officers were concerned about possible crashes, as cars often barrel down 14th Street. The fact that it was getting near dark added into the potential for disaster.
“There’s a time, place, and reasonableness standard — in the middle of the street, when it’s getting dark, is not necessarily reasonable,” he said.
A lot of people agreed with the chief, even those who supported the march and are appalled by the Supreme Court decision.
Thomas Birney, 50, of Sioux Falls, and his daughter Nori, 19, said they just wanted to have their say. They said they hoped police respected that, and hoped for a peaceful ending to the night.
Brian Bethke, 50, a Sioux Falls resident and business owner, told me he wanted to see tensions be reduced, and he was disappointed to see some swearing at police officers and calling them “fascists,” among other things.
“They’re doing their job,” Bethke said.
Shandra Pauley, 46, of Sioux Falls, watched the proceedings from a staircase. Pauley, who said she was anti-abortion, said she supported people’s right to express themselves.
“If they keep it off the street, that’s the only thing,” she said.
Gayle Smith, 69, of Sioux Falls, lives nearby the park. Smith said she came over to see what the shouting was all about — literally.
“This is bull****,” she said. “Why the billy clubs and guns? What’s the danger here?”
Smith said she felt people were merely expressing their outrage at the ruling, and posed no real threat. If police would depart, she said, things might calm down a lot sooner.
Maybe, maybe not. But as police donned gas masks and formed lines to try to move people off the street, that was clearly not an option.
Smith wondered where city leaders were at, and asked why Mayor Paul TenHaken had not arrived to try to calm things down.
I asked a woman watching from the sidewalk, who declined to provide her name, if she thought that the mayor could help. Nope, she said.
“These are not his people,” she said. “I don’t think they voted for him — if they voted.”
That’s another question. The people who marched through downtown were a show of political power. They are pro-choice, and if they vote, they might be able to change the course of South Dakota politics, which has been steering to the far right for several years.
The people who called the cops names, and the ones who tried to take it further, might not be interested in altering the course of South Dakota politics or policies on abortion. They just wanted someone to yell at.
In the end, five people were arrested:
• Jonathon Xavier Knorr, 19, of Sioux Falls. He was charged with simple assault on law Enforcement, resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement, and disorderly conduct.
• Jacob Charles Stettnichs, 29, Sioux Falls, charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstructing law enforcement.
• Kendrea Angel Rose Marie Eagle, 22, Sioux Falls, charged with disorderly conduct, failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
• Mikaila Noel Middlen, 22, Sioux Falls, charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstructing law enforcement.
• Brandon Lee Parker, 22, Sioux Falls, charged with disorderly conduct.
The names of the hundreds who walked through the streets to make their feelings known weren’t released for publication. But hopefully, their voices will be remembered long after those five names are forgotten.
Did the media cover it accurately? Were we too caught up in the drama unfolding on the edge of downtown as darkness fell? Was the tension that was clearly evident, with protestors shouting insults and police using smoke bombs and threats of mass arrests, given more attention than it deserved?
I referred to it as a “wild” event on Twitter, and some people pushed back. They noted, correctly, that most people took part in the march and then went home, or stopped for pizza with friends.
Did the drama by the park overwhelm the message of outrage over the Supreme Court? What role do the organizers of such events have to ensure they don’t spin out of control, as this one nearly did?
What happens when there is no clear organizing group? Who decides when it’s over and time to grab a slice of pizza and celebrate the statement?
How do you prevent intruders from trying to hijack the event and use the emotion people are feeling to turn it into something very different from what was intended?
That happened in Sioux Falls on May 31, 2020, when a massive crowd gathered to register their anger at the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. It started out with speeches, including from Floyd’s uncle, Selwyn Jones of Gettysburg, S.D. A peaceful march to the Minnehaha County Courthouse for more speeches led to a march through town that ended at the Empire Mall.
But that’s where it got out of hand, with rocks thrown through store windows and break-ins in some locations. It turned into a small-scale riot, with police bolstered by the South Dakota National Guard after Mayor TenHaken and Gov. Kristi Noem got involved.
That’s the story many people remember from two years ago. The lofty words uttered in speeches were drowned out by the shouts and sounds of breaking glass.
Maybe in the future, organizers of events such as these can work with the city and with law enforcement to plan and prepare for a meaningful, impactful — and peaceful march and rally. Seeing cops hand bottles of water to protestors was an encouraging sight as the tension eased.
Maybe if we lower the volume and increase the amount of open discussion, we can know what will be reported and remembered after the shouting dies down.
