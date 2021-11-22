OPINION — It is nearly impossible to Christmas shop for Uncle Horace. Aunt Grace is worse yet. And, just when you’re about to give up and send them a big box store gift card, your mailbox reveals salvation – the Sharper Image catalog. Whew!
Horace is going to love “Santa’s Best Towel Warmer.” Who doesn’t love warm towels? $130. ($180, if you want the big one.) Turn to page two and there’s the Sharper Image 8-in-1 Emergency Auto Tool keychain. Perfect for Aunt Grace. Who knows when she will need that glass breaker function? The keychain model, complete with flashlight and bottle opener, is only $35. The glove box model, with more tools (including a saw) sells for $50. If Aunt Grace happens to be a car burglar, all the better.
With the Sharper Image catalog, one can take care of the entire family’s under-the-tree booty. Among my favorites is the Vacuum Broom. It’s wireless! Charge the battery by plugging it directly into a wall outlet. Carefully sweep dirt into a narrow line, turn the broom sideways and suck the dirt into the tiny dust compartment, empty the compartment, return to the line of dirt and suck up some more, repeat until finished! No need for bending with those pesky dustpans. $90 (until Dec. 31.)
Now, if you have to buy gifts for people with sore feet, the Sharper Image Christmas Catalog can solve all those shopping problems. Five items massage feet, and two do Shiatsu massage, whatever that is. One item even scrapes the dead skin from calloused feet. Everyone has a relative with cruddy bunions, right?
And the Sharper Image massages more than feet! There appears to be no square inch of a human that can’t be massaged with a Sharper Image product. Alice D, from Dallas, Texas endorses the Lelo Personal Massagers. “Powerful motors with amazing settings. Best gift ever!” she testifies.
Got a hairy relative on your Christmas list? You’re in luck. Sharper Image products can remove hair from anywhere, nose, ears – anywhere. Anywhere you can massage with a Sharper Image massager, you can make bald with a Sharper Image hair remover. Muscle relief and personal grooming are available in one online shopping experience.
The Sharper Image is based in Farmington Hills, Mich. It gets cold there. So, I was amused to see their heated ice scraper, which, when you plug it into your cigarette lighter outlet, melts the ice on your windshield as you scrape it. $50. Don’t want to scrape? Use the Frost Free Windshield Cover and just peel it and the ice off your windshield in seconds. ($80.)
The Sharper Image probably offers some products one might find useful. I am sure there are many other online companies I could have picked on, offering mind-numbingly useless items that Uncle Horace and Aunt Grace could find room in their closet for until they re-gift them to cousin Edith and nephew Skippy. But I didn’t get their catalogs.
COVID-19 trapped many of us indoors for more than a year. Shopping online was easier than going to a local retailer or even big box stores that employ our neighbors. Many of the local businesses continue to struggle to find help, inventory and customers. As Black Friday approaches, it is time for my annual plea to buy from local retailers.
Most local restaurants sell gift cards or gift certificates. Check your local Main Street specialty retailers for something unique. Get Aunt Grace some dishtowels and have them embroidered locally. Make it personal. Show her you actually thought about her gift. Go one better for Uncle Horace and get him some food items made in South Dakota. Buy cousin Edith and nephew Skippy a book from a South Dakota author. Buy art by a South Dakota painter, pottery from a South Dakota potter. Get a portrait sitting from a local photographer.
Patronizing local businesses is easy and rewarding. It’s a great way to give back to those businesses supporting your church, youth sports and service clubs – you know, your community. It keeps people employed, augments the tax base and respects the spirit of the season. If Horace wants a warm towel, heat one in his microwave.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
