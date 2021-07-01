OPINION — Did Gov. Kristi Noem just turn the South Dakota National Guard into a mercenary force?
On Tuesday, Noem ordered 50 South Dakota National Guard troops to support the Texas National Guard to secure the Southern border.
Did she have the authority to do this?
Yes. Gov. Noem is the commander in chief of the South Dakota National Guard. She, like the president over the US military, is the authority when it comes to activating the South Dakota Air and Army National Guard. In South Dakota, the buck stops with her.
So then why are South Dakota service members going to Texas?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has requested assistance from other states to secure the southern border. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also asked for help
It is not uncommon at all for states to assist others using their Army and Air National Guard. This happens in wildfires. This happens in times of floods. It happens during hurricanes, including Hurricane Katrina in which I, along with the 129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, with the South Dakota National Guard, traveled to the New Orleans area to assist in the cleanup. Following our deployment, Task Force Coyote headed to Louisiana and assisted even further. So it is not uncommon at all that South Dakota soldiers will cross state lines to assist in another state.
So let’s look at the issue at the border.
“The border is a national security crisis that requires the kind of sustained response only the National Guard can provide,” Noem said in a prepared statement announcing a 30-60 day deployment. “We should not be making our communities less safe by sending our police or Highway Patrol to fix a long-term problem President Biden’s Administration seems unable or unwilling to solve. My message to Texas is this: help is on the way.”
The catastrophe at the Mexico/US border is absolutely a national security issue and not one of a single political party. It is both a Republican problem as well as a Democrat problem and all other affiliations in between – it is a Unites States of America problem. The southern border has been a mess under President Biden, under President Trump, under President Obama, and under President Bush and beyond. The issues that have been plaguing the southern border have been going on for decades if not generations.
So while in recent years the Democrats have been pointing fingers at Trump blaming him for the utter chaos and foul conditions, it is now the Republicans who are doing the finger pointing. What’s changed? Only the man in office.
The crisis, and it is a crisis, flows and ebbs in cycles as it has for decades.
So when the state of South Dakota received a large private donation to send its soldiers to the southern border, is that legal?
Again as I said before, yes it is. Noem issued a lawful order, and the men and women in uniform with the coyote patch on their shoulder will follow her directives.
Does this smell of political motivation?
Yes. In the state’s initial press release they said a private donor is paying for the mission that will cover all the costs.
The state initially refused to comment as to who the donors were. Don’t we the taxpayers, and the voluntary military personnel have a right to know exactly who is funding this response they are being asked to fulfill?
Ian Fury, a spokesman for Noem, later said it was from the Willis and Reba Johnson’s Foundation. The foundation is based in Tennessee. Willis and Reba Johnson are well-known donors of Trump and other Republican political campaigns.
The state also declined to state how much the donation was. However, the Argus Leader reported Wednesday that Aaron Scheibe, Noem’s chief of staff, who began his duties on May 1, informed select state legislators that the Johnsons donated $1 million to South Dakota and the money had been received by the state.
We asked Fury if Noem would have deployed the troops if the state had not received the money. He declined to respond to the question.
Had the state used a private donation before to deploy troops? We don’t know. That question we posed was also not answered.
And, while we know that 50 South Dakota National Guard troops will be heading to the Texas border, we don’t know from what unit they are assigned to.
The state has declined to release this information.
“For security reasons, we cannot answer any questions about operational specifics,” Fury responded.
However it is quite common for South Dakota and other states to publicly identify the units deploying. Again this happened while I was worked for the public affairs office with the South Dakota National Guard, from 2003-2005, and the state was in the midst of deploying thousands of South Dakota soldiers to Iraq and Afghanistan. Press release upon press release was issued by the state informing the public of the activation and pending deployment of specific units.
It happened every single time.
Even as recent as President Biden‘s inauguration, South Dakota sent guardsmen to Washington, D.C., to assist with security. This is again quite common as South Dakota has provided troops for other inaugurations, including President Trump’s. The entire time the specific units deploying were publicly identified.
That changed when South Dakota assisted in President Biden‘s inauguration even though other states named their units deploying.
So why the secrecy? It certainly isn’t for operational security reasons.
We only have to look back two weeks to find that reason isn’t true. As it had earlier, when the unit received its activation orders, the state announced the June 11 deployment of seven soldiers with Detachment 5, Company C, 2/641st Aviation Regiment who were deploying for nine months to Djibouti to provide transportation and air movement of critical supplies, parts and personnel in support of Operation Enduring Freedom - in case you forgot, that’s the War on Terror that we’ve been fighting for the last 20 years in which our troops are still being injured and dying.
So did Noem just turn the South Dakota National Guard into mercenaries? Probably not, but her actions and lack of transparency still stink.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.