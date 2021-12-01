OPINION — The South Dakota Supreme Court is supposed to provide the final word on most issues.
But its ruling to strike down the recreational marijuana law passed by 54% of voters in 2020 just moves the issue forward. We’re not done with the battle over legal pot in any sense of the imagination.
The court, in a classic news dump — dropping major news on a weekend or near a holiday — released its 4-1 ruling on Wednesday, Nov. 24, as Thanksgiving approached. It made for yet another mad scramble for the skeleton crews that staff South Dakota newsrooms, and left marijuana advocates with a sour taste in their mouths as the holiday of feasting arrived.
Melissa Mentele of New Approach South Dakota, who has been leading the fight for marijuana reform for seven years, called the ruling “pretty shocking.” But Mentele said the fight would continue at the 2022 legislative session and through a 2022 ballot measure.
Others expressed their disgust as well.
“Today I share the frustration of hundreds of thousands of South Dakotans who had their votes thrown out,” former U.S. Attorney Brendan Johnson said in a tweet. “This will, however, only strengthen our resolve to return power to the people of South Dakota. Under God The People Rule.”
Johnson, the son of former Sen. Tim Johnson, has all but abandoned a potential career in politics to invest his some of his energies in working for cannabis reform in South Dakota. He evoked the state motto to express his belief that in the end, his cause will prevail.
Johnson’s former chief of staff, Drey Samuelson, also is a leading advocate for reform. Samuelson also expressed his outrage at the ruling.
“This is an outrage, pure and simple,” he said on Facebook. “I hope South Dakotans express their anger, clearly and vehemently — and, of course, legally.”
Matthew Schweich, the campaign director for South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, labeled the ruling “extremely flawed” crafted under the “disrespectful assumption that South Dakota voters were intellectually incapable of understanding the initiative. The court has rejected common sense and instead used a far-fetched legal theory to overturn a law passed by over 225,000 South Dakota voters based on no logical or evidentiary support,” he said in a statement.
This was in contrast to his optimism on March 10 after I asked him his thoughts on the Supreme Court’s review of the law.
“We remain confident that the South Dakota Supreme Court will uphold Amendment A,” Schweich said then. “The legal defense team is putting forth very strong arguments explaining that Amendment A is constitutional.”
But Chief Justice Steven Jensen won the support of Justices Janine Kern, Patricia DeVaney and Mark Salter, with Justice Scott Myren dissenting.
The decision wasn’t completely unexpected. It’s a conservative court, with all the justices appointed by Republican governors. That’s to be expected, since Republicans have held the office since 1979.
Gov. Kristi Noem collaborated with Highway Patrol Superintendent Rick Miller and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom to challenge the law. It’s still unclear how much the state spent to overturn the votes of its people.
Their argument was that the ballot measure covered more than one subject, and therefore was unconstitutional.
Circuit Court Judge Christine Klinger, a Noem appointee, agreed, adding that it should have been ratified by a convention because of the broad sweep of the language.
The high court took her ruling under review, and while reporters and legal insiders waited every Thursday morning for an announcement — that’s when the court usually release its opinion — it crossed people up by making the opinion known on a Wednesday just before a major holiday.
“It is clear that Amendment A contains provisions embracing at least three separate subjects, each with distinct objects or purposes,” Chief Justice Jensen wrote in the majority opinion.
Even though Amendment A passed easily, 225,260 to 190,477, Gov. Noem, the two lawmen, Judge Klinger and the state Supreme Court said it didn’t count.
It stated that Amendment A referred to recreational marijuana, medical marijuana and hemp, thereby violating the single-subject rule. The cannabis folks strenuously disagree with that.
It’s a “very flawed ruling,” Schweich said, and a violation of the state’s historical stance to allow voters to place issues and ideas on the ballot. He also said it’s time to review how the single-subject rule, which he supports, has been interpreted by South Dakota courts.
But that’s another issue for another day. First, the cannabis advocates will work with legislators, who just might sidestep the ballot and legalize recreational pot in the 2022 session.
It’s already moving forward, as longtime Pierre reporter Bob Mercer noted on Nov. 17: “South Dakota Legislature’s Executive Board voted 12-0 to accept report from marijuana study committee. Senator Bryan Breitling said 2022 session will see panel’s 23 bills to change medical-marijuana laws and two to legalize marijuana for people age 21 and older.”
It’s somewhat incredible to see older, far-right legislators line up to support legalizing marijuana in South Dakota. But they saw how popular it was, with medical marijuana winning in a landslide, and recreational gaining solid majority support.
The medical marijuana program is rolling out even as the recreational debate continues. Cities are issuing permits to open medical cannabis shops, and the first state cards are going out.
The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, through its Native Nations Cannabis business, has been dispensing pot since July 1. Anyone who really wants to smoke or otherwise ingest cannabis has been able to do so, really.
Law enforcement agencies, unsure of how to act, have been declining to enforce marijuana laws this year. They didn’t want to get tangled up in this legal mess.
What will they do in the coming weeks? Will they check people for medical marijuana licenses? Will they wait for the Legislature to act? Or will they look the other way until this is all sorted out?
The cannabis proponents have been gathering signatures to place recreational marijuana back on the ballot next year. They originally targeted a Nov. 8 deadline, one year from the 2022 election, but failed to collect enough signatures — it needed 16,961.
However, United States District Court Judge Charles Kornmann ruled the deadline was too short, the timeline an unfair violation of First Amendment rights. The new deadline is May 3, and Schweich and Samuelson both say they will collect enough signatures.
So there are two paths forward. The conservative, Republican-dominated Legislature could legalize marijuana, in part to keep the measure off the November 2022 ballot. They know it would likely lure pro-pot people to the polls who otherwise might just stay home, and many of those voters could lean Democratic.
If a bill can’t be hammered out and win Noem’s approval — and she also probably doesn’t want to face this issue on the campaign trail as she seeks a second term — we may get to vote on it again.
If South Dakota voters approve recreational marijuana once again, will their judgment stand this time? Or will we wind up with yet another long, slow legal squabble over it?
