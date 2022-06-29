OPINION — South Dakota had a single clinic where abortions were performed, but even before the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out Roe v. Wade with its ruling on Jackson Women’s Health Organization v. Dobbs, women could not schedule the procedure.
The Planned Parenthood clinic in Sioux Falls stopped taking appointments last week, as it prepared for the high court’s decision. The clinic remained open to provide birth control, IUD, gender affirming hormone therapy, and other sexual and reproductive health care needs but no new abortion appointments were being accepted.
Now, with the Supreme Court’s much-anticipated decision announced, a trigger law passed in 2005 goes into effect and none can be scheduled and any planned ones would be against the law.
Gov. Kristi Noem celebrated the announcement from Planned Parenthood in a June 16 tweet.
“Abortions have stopped in South Dakota. We have prayed for this day, and now it is here,” Noem tweeted.
“Now, we must redouble our focus on taking care of mothers in crisis. Help is available for you. Adoption is an option. You are never alone.”
On Friday, Planned Parenthood North Central States called the ruling “a devastating blow to reproductive freedom” in a release. It said abortion appointments at the Sioux Falls clinic will not resume.
However, it noted abortion remains “safe and legal” in Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska and clinics in those states will continue to operate. Planned Parenthood does not have a clinic in North Dakota.
“The U.S. Supreme Court decision is wrong and will harm millions of people,” Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, said in the release. “This decision is an unconscionable rollback of fundamental rights for all people in the United States. Because people’s right to access abortion is no longer guaranteed by federal law, it now depends on where you live and how much money you have to travel out of state for abortion care. Forced pregnancy is a grave violation of human rights and dignity.”
Stoesz said pro-choice advocates “have a lot of work ahead of us,” saying this ruling poses a threat to both body autonomy and democracy.
“Now is the time for every person who supports abortion rights to stand up and act,” she said.
Noem has been a staunch foe of abortion throughout her public career. In both 2006 and 2008, the Legislature enacted laws outlawing abortions. Noem was elected to the Legislature in 2006, launching her political career.
Both times, Planned Parenthood placed initiated measures on the ballot. In 2006, it was overturned 185,945-148,648, or 56%-44%. In 2008, voters once again rejected the ban, 206,535-167,560, or 55%-45%.
In 2021, Noem told the Argus she opposed abortion with no exceptions, including cases of rape and incest.
But during a June 22, appearance on ultra-right TV network Newsmax, Noem said those exemptions may be under discussion during a special session she announced shortly after the Supreme Court announced its ruling. No date has been set for the session.
Republicans hold supermajorities in both legislative chambers. Both state Senate and House leaders said they were prepared to focus on abortion and the state ban during the special session.
“Every abortion always had two victims: the unborn child and the mother. Today’s decision will save unborn lives in South Dakota, but there is more work to do,” Noem said in the release. “We must do what we can to help mothers in crisis know that there are options and resources available for them. Together, we will ensure that abortion is not only illegal in South Dakota — it is unthinkable.”
“With the end of Roe, South Dakota can again work to have enforceable laws to protect our children,” said Senate Republican leader Lee Schoenbeck. “A special session is necessary because we could not have known this winter in session that we would have this opportunity and new responsibility to protect lives presented by the Supreme Court’s decision. Also, there will be more work to do on the many challenges a post-Roe world presents in regular session next January.”
“South Dakota recognizes that an abortion terminates the life of a whole, separate, unique, living human being, and we celebrate today that the grave injustice that the United States Supreme Court perpetrated upon generations of Americans in Roe vs. Wade has ended and that South Dakota can once again protect the lives of all beautiful, innocent, unborn human beings,” said House Speaker Pro Tempore Jon Hansen. “I look forward to working with Governor Noem, my fellow members of the Legislature, and all South Dakotans to defend life; support mothers and fathers; and promote strong, healthy families.”
Noem tried for a new abortion law during the 2022 session, calling for a bill to be introduced based on the heartbeat bill passed in Texas. She received a resounding standing ovation — but could not get the bill introduced during the session, as lawmakers and anti-abortion leaders in the state feared it could impact another court battle over the issue.
On Sunday, Noem appeared on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” ABC News’s “This Week,” as well as CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”
On Fox, she stressed her desire to assist women and children.
“And I think it’s entirely appropriate that now we focus on taking care of women that are in crisis, that have an unplanned pregnancy, and see what we can do to support them and make sure those babies end up in homes that are good, loving adoptive homes or that we help those parents be parents,” she said.
On NBC, Noem said it was unclear right now how the state would react to women leaving the state to obtain an abortion.
On CBS, the governor said she was opposed to women receiving abortion bills via telemedicine consultations.
“These are very dangerous medical procedures,” Noem told “Face The Nation” host Margaret Brennan. “We don’t believe it should be available because it is a dangerous situation for an individual without being medically supervised by a physician.”
In the midst of this, Noem is running for a second term after brushing past a pair of challengers in the June 7 Republican primary. Republicans have won every governor’s race in South Dakota since 1978.
Democratic candidate Jamie Smith, a state representative from Sioux Falls, has taken a pro-choice stance, said he thinks this decision was “a bad day for South Dakota, a bad day for the country.”
Smith said he disagrees with Noem calling for a special session to study and possibly modify the state’s trigger law on abortion, calling it a “waste of taxpayer money.” He said the Legislature could address it when it convenes in January.
Smith said he thinks some Republicans will now support him this fall and others who disagree with the government interfering with private health-care decisions also will cast votes for him now.
“I think it definitely invigorates the Smith for governor campaign,” he said.
Smith said South Dakotans have made clear they oppose an abortion ban, pointing to the 2006 and 2008 elections.
Tracey Quint, the Libertarian Party candidate, has said she opposes government interference with personal choices such as abortion. She did not reply to a message sent to her campaign Facebook page, but this message was posted Friday:
“Even with our first female governor in office, today South Dakota women just lost a huge battle,” it said. “Taking away access to a medical procedure not only takes away a freedom of choice, but also potentially puts women’s lives in danger.
We are an all-women ticket who will work to preserve the rights and lives of our fellow South Dakota Women.”
Abortions have been in decline in South Dakota, matching the national trend. There were 1,693 performed in 1982 and 1,687 in 1983, according to an online database.
That figure has plummeted, according to a South Dakota Department of Health report on abortions in the state issued on June 29, 2021.
“There were 125 abortions performed in South Dakota in 2020,” it stated. “Of the 125 abortions performed in South Dakota, 106 (85%) were performed on South Dakota residents.”
Nearly half, 59, were performed on Sioux Falls residents. It is the largest city by far in the sparsely populated prairie state, with approximately 202,000 of about 905,000 state residents living there.
South Dakota native Tom Lawrence, a former Pioneer executive editor, has written about the state, its politics and people since 1978. Read his blog Prairie Perspective at http://sdprairie.blogspot.com/ and follow him on Twitter at @TLCF26.
