OPINION — I appreciate great critical writing. Critics in the arts and unusually talented politicians are sometimes masters of the fine art of invective. As such, I truly love a great insult, expertly delivered with precise comedic timing.
This appreciation of creative insult is under attack from overly woke lawmakers, in Scotland. A blurb in the National Review’s Feb. 21 issue notes that Scottish police are asking for more time to enforce the Hate Crime and Order Act, which has generated a “huge surge in reported crimes.”
The Scottish cops warned the law would be difficult to enforce because it was subjective. According to National Review’s blurb, you could get up to seven years’ imprisonment for use of language perceived by a “reasonable person” to be “threatening, abusive or insulting.”
There is little doubt that under such a law, frivolity will follow. And one wonders how long it will take for similar criminal laws to make an appearance in the United States. Seven years is a big injury for an insult. One wonders how such a law might be applied here.
Sometimes insults are tossed in good, clean fun. As kids, I remember practicing the fine art of insulting my friends’ sisters, mothers, sports skills and so on. If I say to my friend “your dog is ugly,” and he is insulted, do I face a trip to juvenile court? What if a “reasonable person” determines that I insulted my friend, but also determines that his dog is indeed ugly? Did I insult my friend, or the dog? Must I be rehabilitated?
It seems so utterly ridiculous, doesn’t it? But, in Scotland, police were called to service after transsexual activists became upset with the founder of a charitable organization dedicated to pregnant victims of domestic abuse. It seems the organization is committed to single-sex spaces for these victims. The upset trans folks apparently sought to invoke the Hate Crime and Order Act and the police were called to “ascertain what (the charitable organization’s founder’s) thinking was.”
This nonsense will come to America, if it hasn’t already. The cancel culture wants to repeal the First Amendment and control our speech. The right wants to control how history is taught in school. The left wants to erase history. The right wants to limit what we can say about politicians. The left wants to limit what we may read.
In America, there are laws to protect the innocent citizens from slander and libel (defamation). And then there are public figures. Enter former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin and her libel suit against the New York Times, which a U.S. District Judge peculiarly dismissed before a jury found for the Times.
Libel and slander are difficult for public figures. Public figures are usually celebrities from the entertainment industry, sports figures and politicians. But defendants and attorneys in high-profile criminal cases are public figures. So are judges. So are nominees for government positions, like cabinet members. But so are the local police chief, your city councilperson, mayor and representatives in the state Legislature.
The slander and libel rules for public figures are different. The judge in the Palin case said her lawyer failed to prove the Times had “actual malice” in publishing an editorial that falsely connected a Palin political action website to the mass shooting that killed six people and injured then-Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.).
Watch for Palin’s appeal. Her case isn’t about the money. She wants to weaken the precedent set in 1964’s Supreme Court ruling in Times v. Sullivan, which established the “actual malice” standard in public figure defamation cases. Supreme Court justices Neal Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas have suggested they might be willing to revisit Sullivan.
Former president Donald Trump also has an interest in weakening Sullivan. Surprise.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
(0) comments
