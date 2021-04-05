OPINION — National Review says nobody in his party likes him, and neither does anyone in the opposing party. The conservative magazine was discussing New York’s “scandal-challenged” governor, Andrew Cuomo. They could have easily been discussing South Dakota’s scandal-challenged attorney general, Jason Ravnsborg.
Ravnsborg has been charge with, and has pleaded not guilty to, operating a vehicle while using a mobile device, driving outside of his lane and careless driving. As Ravnsborg was driving home from a Lincoln Day dinner, the car he was driving left his lane and struck and killed 55-year-old Joe Boever, who was walking on the shoulder of Highway 14.
The South Dakota House of Representatives has put on hold an effort to impeach Ravnsborg until his fate has been decided in a courtroom. Gov. Kristi Noem, among others, has called for the attorney general to resign and he has refused to do so.
Ravnsborg has lost the support of his party, which has called for his voluntary exit from an office to which he was elected. This is also true of Cuomo. The similarities end there.
Ravnsborg’s scandal is due to a single incident born of stupidity and one resulting accidental death. The investigation into the incident suggests, according to news reports and statements from prosecutors, that Ravnsborg was not using either of his two phones at the moment of impact. Blood alcohol analysis and witness accounts indicate Ravnsborg was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. It is also clear to everyone but the most jaded that Boever’s death was a tragic accident. The reason for the accident is what is at issue in Ravnsborg’s trial.
Cuomo, on the other hand, intentionally sent thousands of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 into nursing homes, where the most vulnerable to the virus were held in lock-downs. Cuomo is accused conspiring to lie about the number of deaths among those people and of directing officials in his administration to be complicit in the lie.
Add to this, 10 (count ‘em, 10) women have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment or misconduct.
Depending on which news organization one chooses to believe, Cuomo could face criminal charges for both the nursing home and sexual harassment scandals. He has not been charged with a crime, yet. And, he, like Ravnsborg, has steadfastly refused to leave office in spite of the fact that many in his own party have declared him unable to perform the duties for which he was elected.
In Ravnsborg’s case multiple prosecutors (59 of the state’s 66 states attorneys) have declared their support for former Attorney General Marty Jackley’s pursuit of his former job. Even with South Dakota’s utterly lop-sided Republican base, it is difficult to envision a scenario where Ravnsborg could secure his party’s nomination for a second term.
Two former South Dakota Attorneys General, Republicans Mark Meierhenry and Roger Tellinhuisen, endorsed Ravnsborg’s Democrat opponent Randy Seiler in the last election. This wasn’t all that surprising since Seiler was profoundly better qualified to hold the job. Alas, Seiler is a Democrat living in South Dakota; Ravnsborg is a Republican and it was, after all, his turn. (Of the 31 men who have served as South Dakota Attorney General, four have been Democrats and one was a Populist. All others have been Republicans.)
Former Gov. William Janklow was also a former attorney general and U.S. representative, struck and killed Minnesota motorcyclist Randy Scott in 2003. He was convicted of speeding, running a stop sign, reckless driving and second-degree manslaughter. Janklow, who was serving in the United States House of Representatives at the time, resigned — after he was convicted. Janklow was unique. Had he been acquitted, he could have been an effective leader again.
Ravnsborg is no Bill Janklow. He not only cannot be effective again — he never was. And, Cuomo’s arrogant and deliberate actions have demonstrated a lack of leadership and resulted in grave disaster. Both should resign — now.
Michael Sanborn wites from Rapid City.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.