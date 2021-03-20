Restricting transparency

THE ISSUE: Elimination of public notices in newspapers.
OUR OPINION: A step further back into the shadows.
An underlying premise of democracy is that the free flow of information is essential for citizens to make well-informed decisions concerning government activities. As such, our nation’s newspapers have historically played a crucial role in assuring government transparency and accessibility.
At the beginning of our Republic, the 1789 Acts of the First Session of the Congress required all bills, orders, resolutions and congressional votes be published in at least three publicly available newspapers. Newspapers have since been the designated medium for publishing public notices about local government activities, such as public hearings, proposed tax increases, budget proposals and zoning changes.
Nonetheless, a rising chorus of lawmakers, citing tax savings and internet access as justification, has been pushing legislation to give the public notice role of newspapers exclusively to government.
Although these lawmakers contend the posting of public notices by local governments on their websites would realize savings, it is a nominal savings because the overall budget cost is generally less than one-half of one percent. More importantly, it would come at the very high cost to our representative democracy of less government transparency and accessibility. The justification for local governments posting public notices exclusively on their websites flies in the face of promoting the widest dissemination of information to the public. Not only is there a significant disparity in internet access among various regions and demographics, but notices posted on government websites would only be accessed by citizens specifically searching for them.
In contrast, newspapers concurrently post public notices on their websites that average an audience 10 times larger than government websites. Also, many newspapers participate in posting public notices on a national (publicnoticeads.com), as well as statewide websites that are free to the public and easy to search. In Florida, newspapers are required to post public notices on floridapublicnotices.com.
Yet, Florida House Bill 35, a repeat of last year’s unsuccessful measure, calls for eliminating the requirement for local governments to place public notices in newspapers in favor of local governments assuming that role with their websites.
If this measure succeeds in becoming law, it would big a huge step back into the shadows for Florida’s Sunshine Law, since the posting of public notices would no longer be widely disseminated by newspapers as an independent third party.
Although tax dollar savings and internet access are used to justify this usurpation of newspapers’ historical role, the real motivation appears to be the shooting of the messenger for unfavorable news stories, editorial criticism and exposed government malfeasance or corruption. Newspapers have diligently carried out their role as our Republic’s guardians of government transparency and accessibility for over two centuries. There is no legitimate reason for entrusting this responsibility with government, which would be tantamount to government restricting the free flow of public information.
With the U.S. ranked 45th on the 2020 World Press Freedom Index, government must not be allowed to step further back into the shadows.
