OPINION — The 2022 election is a week away, but we know one thing: South Dakota Republicans will do a lot more celebrating than their Democratic rivals.
Republicans hold all statewide offices, and will retain the attorney general’s post, with former Attorney General Marty Jackley returning to the office he held from 2009-19. After the deadly experience of the unqualified and criminal Jason Ravnsborg, who became the first South Dakota politician impeached and removed from office, Jackley will ease back into his old job, his eyes set on another run for governor in four years. The Democrats didn’t bother to challenge him.
They did field candidates for other constitutional offices, with perennial candidate Tom Cool running against election denier and Big Lie advocate Monae Johnson, who somehow wrested the GOP nomination from Secretary of State Steve Barnett at the Republican State Convention. It’s important for Cool to win, but with the massive majority Republicans have, and the low-profile nature of the race, will enough sensible voters go Cool?
Longtime party activist and first-time candidate John Cunningham running for state treasurer on a platform of ethics and competency. That’s not always the road to success in South Dakota, and he is challenging incumbent Josh Haeder, a former aide to Sen. Mike Rounds who is building a resume for future elections.
Minnehaha County Commissioner Jeff Barth of Sioux Falls is making his second run for statewide office, this time for the Public Utilities Commission. Barth, who has been in office since 2007, sought the Democratic nomination for Congress in 2012, and caught some national attention for a humorous campaign ad. He finished second to former Sen. Tim Johnson aide Matt Varilek in the primary; Varilek lost to then-Rep. Kristi Noem and left the state.
PUC Commissioner Chris Nelson is seeking a third term. He served 21 years in the Secretary of State’s Office, the last eight as the secretary. Nelson ran for the Republican nomination for Congress in 2010 but finished second to then-state Rep. Kristi Noem.
Nelson was not out of luck, however, as Dusty Johnson was re-elected to the PUC but resigned almost immediately after the 2010 election to become Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s chief of staff. Nelson was named to fill the post, won an election to complete the term in 2012 and was elected to a full term in 2016.
Tim Azure of Wessington Springs is the Democratic nominee for commissioner of schools and public lands. This appears to be his first race for political office for Azure, who is the interim tribal manager for the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe. He has been virtually invisible this summer and fall and has reported raising no money nor spending any.
The post is held by Jarrod Johnson, who was appointed to replace Ryan Brunner, who resigned to serve as a senior policy advisor to Gov. Kristi Noem. Johnson served in the office from 2007-13 but will not seek another full term. State Sen. Brock Greenfield of Clark is the GOP nominee. He is best known for being drunk on duty during the final day of the 2020 session, hardly a qualification for high office — but he does have an R next to his name on the ballot.
Stephanie Marty of Sioux Falls will run for state auditor. Marty finished third in a closely fought battle for two Democratic slots on the ballot to represent District 11 in the House of Representatives.
She is likely the first transgender candidate in state history, but has been almost completely silent and under the radar the entire campaign. Marty reported raising $1,897 and spending 1,896.61, leaving just 39 cents in her campaign coffers.
State Auditor Rich Sattgast seeking his fifth term in office, having served from 2002-2010, then stepped aside. He returned to the job by winning in 2014 and being re-elected in 2018. Another sure thing is continued Republican domination of the South Dakota Legislature.
Democrats are trying to add to their thin pool of legislators, with just 11 officials in Pierre, eight in the House, three in the Senate. There are 94 Republicans, giving them complete control of both chambers.
Democrats are only running for 48 of the 105 seats, with candidates for just 12 of 35 Senate seats and 36 of 70 House seats. Republicans are assured a 23-12 edge in the Senate, and it will almost surely be larger than that. Eight of the Democratic incumbents are seeking re-election. Sen. Troy Heinert is not running for re-election, while Rep. Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls and his running mate, state Rep. Jennifer Keintz of Eden, are seeking promotions by running for governor and lieutenant governor.
We will know the exact makeup of the Legislature in a week, along with who will be seated in the governor’s chair and who will run the statewide offices.
Once again, expect Republicans to be wearing more smiles on Election Night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.