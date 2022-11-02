bhp news.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

OPINION — The 2022 election is a week away, but we know one thing: South Dakota Republicans will do a lot more celebrating than their Democratic rivals.

Republicans hold all statewide offices, and will retain the attorney general’s post, with former Attorney General Marty Jackley returning to the office he held from 2009-19. After the deadly experience of the unqualified and criminal Jason Ravnsborg, who became the first South Dakota politician impeached and removed from office, Jackley will ease back into his old job, his eyes set on another run for governor in four years. The Democrats didn’t bother to challenge him.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.