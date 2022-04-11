OPINION — It has come to my attention that some of my readers think I am a big supporter of President Joe Biden and his cackling Vice President, Kamala Harris. That’s not the case.
I have, however, taken the space provided me here, to express disappointment in the current Republican Party. That doesn’t make me a Democrat or a Biden supporter.
There is an element of the Republican Party declaring anyone who fails to fall lockstep in line with every view, no matter how radical, to be a Republican In Name Only (RINO). Judging from last week’s Senate vote on Biden’s choice to replace Justice Stephen Breyer, Katanji Brown Jackson, this faction has taken over nearly completely.
For many decades, Republicans and Democrats have supported the confirmation of qualified Supreme Court nominees from opposition parties. There was an understanding that elections have consequences. Supreme Court nominees sharing similar political views as the president who nominates them, is among those consequences.
The journey to where we are now began with President Ronald Reagan’s nomination of Robert Bork to replace Lewis Powell. Bork had, as acting Attorney General in the Richard Nixon administration, fired Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox, under Nixon’s direction. He held controversial positions on abortion, homosexuality, free speech and civil rights.
Massachusetts Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy promised Democrats would fight a Bork nomination. Reagan defied the warning and Kennedy kept his promise. Bork was nowhere near the monster Kennedy painted. He took liberal positions as often as Justice Thurgood Marshall. None of that mattered. Kennedy successfully defeated his nomination.
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas survived Democratic accusations of sexual harassment. More recently, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., lost his temper in committee hearings when Democrats attempted to ravage Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s reputation. Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, then Majority Leader, held up President Barack Obama’s Merrick Garland nomination until Obama’s term ended and President Donald Trump took over and nominated Neil Gorsuch.
Political conservatives have a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court, thanks to Trump’s filling three vacancies (Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett) in a single term. That’s very unlikely to change soon.
Last week, Republicans sullied an opportunity to demonstrate they could rise above petty partisanship. Newly confirmed Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is a liberal black woman, who was nominated on a Biden campaign promise. She has indisputable credentials. Her confirmation does not change the ratio of conservatives to liberals on the Court.
Yet, all but the usual three Republicans voted against her confirmation – Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah. Nothing on the court will change because Republicans failed to vote to confirm Jackson. They had nothing to lose.
Biden’s approval ratings are low. Republicans stand to take the House and Senate back in November. The Jackson confirmation was an opportunity for Republicans to set a statesmanship example. The opportunity is lost. And the crippling polarization will continue.
Recognizing this does not make me a Biden supporter – or a RINO. It just makes me sad.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
