OPINION — The winner of the brief contest for South Dakota’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives almost certainly will be determined in the June 7 Republican primary. Congressman Dusty Johnson is seeking a third term, and his lone opponent is state Rep. Taffy Howard of Rapid City.
For the second consecutive election, the South Dakota Democratic Party was unable to field a candidate. They had one, for a day, but Ryan Ryder of Sturgis dropped out after revelations of some bizarre social media posts sent him to the showers. No one else stepped up to run, a testament to the paper-thin Democratic bench.
That is a stunning surrender to the GOP, and allows South Dakota Republicans to pour more resources and energy into the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races. The same thing happened in 2010, when Sen. John Thune was unopposed, and he was able to campaign for state Rep. Kristi Noem when she unseated Rep. Stephanie Herseth Sandlin.
In 2020, Johnson was opposed by Libertarian Randy “Uriah” Luallin, who did garner a heep of votes, 75,748, or 19%. Johnson won in a walk with 321,984, or 81%.
The Libertarian Party held its convention on Saturday, April 23, and selected Collin Duprel, a rancher from the Vale/Sturgis, as its House candidate. Uriah, who ran for Congress from Colorado in 2012, is on the sidelines this year.
Howard, an Air Force veteran who represents District 33, is in her third term in the state House. She has adopted a Trump-like campaign strategy, using the term “America first” and repeating the former guy’s false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
“Unlike our DC delegation here in South Dakota, I have questions about election night 2020,” she tweeted on Thursday, April 28. “Who ordered the votes to stop being counted? Why did so many Republicans go along with it? What are people afraid of?”
It’s pure nonsense, of course, but that plays well in some Republican circles. Johnson has tried to straddle a middle line of not openly opposing Trump — he voted against both impeachments — while not blindly worshipping the man. He’s hoping to slide by this primary challenge, but Howard might try to force him to explain if he is loyal to the GOP leader.
No one else qualified for the ballot, as the quixotic “campaign” of Bert Olson, a former Deuel County state’s attorney, ended on Tuesday when he failed to submit petitions to be on the Nov. 8 ballot as an independent.
He needed 3,393 valid signatures and was woefully short, without much help and little idea of how to overcome such a high hurdle.
Olson made posts on Facebook, espousing a very progressive platform, including universal health care, preschool education, paid family leave, and affordable college. He told me he was learning as he went along.
“This is all new to me. I have a steep learning curve ahead of me,” Olson said. “IF I get on the ballot, we will see. I may run a campaign on word of mouth and social media. I certainly don’t plan to go head-to-head with the GOP machine in a race to buy annoying ads!”
He could not get the SDDP to support him, and alienated the party when he attended a little kickoff event for Democratic governor candidate Jamie Smith. Olson jumped on a chair, stunned the room with an amplified loud noise and launched into a speech.
He was silenced and hustled out of the room. A young campaign volunteer quit on the spot, and Olson had made enemies from folks he needed as allies.
He told me tried to apologize to Smith online, and finally did so in person at the McGovern Day event on Friday, April 22. Smith, a patient and friendly man who dealt with troublesome kids for years as a coach and teacher, accepted the apology.
Other SDDP officials were not thrilled to see him there, however.
Olson needed to submit 3,393 valid signatures by Tuesday, April 26, to make the ballot. While he turned in some, a staffer at the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office told me Friday he was well short. Olson hoped for petitions to be sent via registered mail — if they were postmarked by Tuesday, they would count. But it wasn’t to be.
So apparently ends his colorful political career.
Olson was elected state’s attorney in Deuel County in 1992 thanks to a homespun campaign that relied on his mother assisting him and the other candidates not paying attention. He was a freshly minted lawyer — receiving his law license days before the election.
But Olson’s tenure in office was brief, and ended in a cloud of marijuana smoke.
In 1995, the South Dakota Supreme Court suspended his law license for three years, and listed his odd behavior in office, including inappropriately dressing for court, smuggling cigarettes into a defendant in jail, and, most troubling to the legal system, using and supporting pot use.
The court said Olson was growing marijuana with a friend. He wrote “immunity granted” on a box of marijuana plants and signed his signature.
Olson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and admitted at his sentencing hearing for possession of marijuana that he had continued to use the drug after his arrest and entry of guilty plea.
Olson also advocated the legalization of marijuana to the press.
Still, the high court — not that kind of high — said there were things to admire about him.
“In presenting his case before Board, Olson was found to be both candid and honest. His motivation for improperly communicating with defendants and juveniles was due to lack of experience and guidance, not from bad intent. The referee found that Olson’s drug use did not interfere with his duties or directly harm the public.”
I exchanged emails with Olson and he was honest in explaining his errors in life. While he doesn’t have a law license, he said it’s like being a Marine — once a lawyer, always a lawyer.
Olson now makes a living driving a truck, and often sleeps in it, too. He had little hope to even make the ballot, much less compete for a seat in Congress.
Like Barry Hulse, a political neophyte who tried in vain to qualify for the Democratic primary for governor, Olson found out that hoping for a miracle was not the way to seek high office. It takes an organized effort, volunteers, money and preparation.
At least they tried, admittedly rather half-heartedly. Olson labeled himself as “Not Your Ordinary Politician” on a website seeking signatures, and that was a very accurate statement.
But his time has passed. Now, it’s time to watch the Republican family battle leading up to June 7, which is Election Day for our lone seat in Congress.
