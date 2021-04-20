James Pierce (Lead-Deadwood boys’ track): At the Center of the Nation Track Meet in Belle Fourche on Saturday, Pierce tied for the longest jump of the day in boy's triple jump with a mark of 39' 10.5" and then followed that up with a new personal record in his 400-meter-dash with a time of 55.51.

Ridge Inhofer (Sturgis Brown baseball): Inhofer went 4-6 in two games, with two triples and a double, while collecting two RBI’s. Behind the plate he was a workhorse catching 13 innings.

Keenan Urdiales (Spearfish boys’ track and field): Urdiales won the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs at the Center of the Nation track meet Saturday, in Belle Fourche.

