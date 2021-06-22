OPINION — Talk about tone-deaf. Or maybe it’s just a matter of not caring how it looks.
But the fact the South Dakota Young Republicans invited Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to speak at their annual convention on Saturday, June 12, in Sioux Falls on the nine-month anniversary of his fatal crash just seems in astoundingly poor taste.
The fact that it was held at a beer distributorship followed by an alcohol-soaked party only adds to the poor choices made on public display.
Ravnsborg, a first-term Republican, had been at another GOP event, the Spink County Lincoln Day Dinner in Redfield, on Saturday, Sept. 12, before he struck and killed Joe Boever just west of Highmore.
Ravnsborg was not tested for alcohol by Sheriff Mike Volek, who provided the AG with a car to return to Pierre. There is no proof Ravnsborg was drinking, but there also is none to prove that he had not been, either.
Months after the fatal crash, Ravnsborg, who has a record of driving infractions, was charged with three misdemeanors.
He has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device count, improper lane driving and careless driving. He said he was unaware he had hit a person, and after calling 911 and waiting at the scene to talk with Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek, he borrowed a personal car from the sheriff and drove back to Pierre.
His assertion that he has no idea what he struck was met with skepticism from a pair of North Dakota investigators, according to recorded interviews released to the public and later withdrawn. In the interviews, it was revealed Boever’s face came through the windshield, since his glasses were discovered inside the car.
Ravnsborg said he was unsure what he struck, and he could not find the object that night. When he returned to Highmore the next morning to return Volek’s car, he said he discovered Boever’s body on the side of the road.
The Young Republican event in Sioux Falls was held at Beal Distributing, which sells Budweiser and other beers. A photo of the event shows Ravsnborg speaking to some young people with a Budweiser poster in the background.
He posted about the event on his personal Facebook page.
“Great day speaking to the Young Republicans Convention in Sioux Falls today.
“I told about recent activities of the office, some of my duties and responsibilities and about getting involved in your state and nation as FREEDOM IS NOT FREE!
“Also seen in the pictures are Larry Luetke who was re-elected as Young Republicans President. CongratulationsLarry!
“Sen Maggie Sutton addressed the convention as she also is the Minnehaha GOP Chair and also talked about getting involved in our communities and state. It was nice that there were also around 10 legislators from the area who attended also.
“Thank you for inviting me and allowing me to speak. Keep up the good work Young Republicans!”
What happened after the conference was even more tasteless. The young people and their guests, including “State Senators, Statewide Elected Officials and more!” according to an online notice, planned to attend a pub crawl in downtown Sioux Falls.
“They will be starting at Pave at 4 pm. Here is the schedule: 4 p.m. – Pave, 5 p.m. – Tommy Jacks, 6 p.m. – Bin 201, 7 p.m. – Lucky’s.”
This whole event, held on the exact anniversary of the deadly crash, was an example of the South Dakota Republican Party’s arrogance. Who do they invite to speak to aspiring politicians?
An elected official facing criminal charges, with impeachment hanging over his head. An elected official who ran down and killed a man. An elected official who disgraced his office.
Doesn’t seem smart, does it? But for the GOP, it was party time.
Did Ravnsborg join the youngsters at the bars? I am told by people who know him that he rarely drinks.
Let’s hope he wasn’t the designated driver.
