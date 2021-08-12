OPINION — It’s an odd job.
Being a reporter is just weird. We approach strangers, pen and notepad in hand, and ask personal questions. What’s your name? Spell it, please. How old are you? Where are you from? What do you do for a living?
And yet in most cases, people happily reply. They tell us stuff that would get a phone crashing down in our ears if we called their home. But on the sidewalks and in public events, we get away with it.
One of the easiest places to gather such information is at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This was my fifth Rally, and I once again found the people happy, smiling and willing to answer my nosy questions.
That’s something people who have never been to the Rally don’t understand. When I told a few folks, and mentioned on social media that I was headed to the Black Hills, I was advised to be cautious.
Those are bikers! They are dangerous. They’re all on meth and whiskey, and they carry guns and knives.
Well, some of that may be true. I am sure there was some whiskey consumed during the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and sadly, some meth was likely used as well. The same things happen in Sioux Falls, Brookings and other South Dakota communities.
Guns and knifes? Yes, they were on hand as well. They come with the territory.
But dangerous? Deadly? Scary?
Far from it. I have found almost every biker I talk with friendly and relaxed. They are on vacation, surrounded by a truly magnificent area, in the company of people who also love bikes, beer, rock music and good times.
For me, a softball nut, it would be like attending a giant tournament surrounded by other players. We would talk about the sport and share our love for it. That’s one reason I can understand the bikers — this is their passion, these are their people, this is their Mecca.
So for me, covering the Rally always has been a breeze. I have not had a single bad encounter in dozens of interviews.
This year was different, since I wrote three stories for The Daily Beast about the risks and dangers of COVID-19, specifically the Delta variant, and the Rally. It is rapidly spreading across the country, and health experts are deeply concerned that this Rally could cause further exposure and infection.
It does seem possible, with people roaring into the Hills from all over the nation. I spoke with numerous people in Wall, Sturgis, Spearfish and Deadwood, and only one man said he was vaccinated.
The ones who said they were not told me so willingly, with a smile and a shake of their head. They didn’t believe in it, they doubted the risk, and they distrusted the government.
That’s to be expected from bikers. That’s who they are. I disagree with their risk assessment in this case, and we will see who is right — the medical experts or the men and women who say having the right to reject the vaccine is a sign of their freedom.
I hope there is no mass contagion. I hope they return to Sturgis next year and for years to come, where they will answer questions from reporters like me.
I can disagree with them on a lot of things but still get along with them. Hopefully next time, I can focus on their bikes, their favorite rides and what concert they enjoyed the most.
Because that’s what the Rally is really all about.
