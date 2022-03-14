Putin demonstrates need for government transparency

OPINION — Vladimir Putin is telling Russia that his invasion of Ukraine has been to protect the Russian-speaking Ukrainian people from genocide perpetrated by Ukraine’s Nazi government. And, because most Russian people do not have access to outside media, Mr. Putin is believed. A free and open press in the rest of the world, from widely divergent countries and from widely divergent political points of view has revealed his deception.
Sunday was the first day of the 2022 Sunshine Week. The brainchild of the American Society of News Editors, now News Leaders Association, Sunshine and Freedom of Information Week was established “to promote a dialogue about the importance of open government and freedom of information.
According to a Justin Silverman editorial on masslive.com, the sunshine reference is attributed to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis D. Brandeis who famously wrote “sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.” In other words, an informed citizenry is the best check against government corruption. (Silverman is executive director of the New England First Amendment Coalition.)
Of course, there are no “Sunshine Laws” in Russia. And, Putin would laugh at a Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) request for government information.
The Freedom of Information Act was signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson and has been amended (improved) several times since the Watergate scandal of President Richard Nixon’s administration.
Probably not all that surprising is that South Dakota finally passed sunshine legislation in 2009, 43 years after Johnson signed the federal law, which applied only to federal offices under the executive branch.
In both the federal and state legislation, there are numerous exemptions; among them are criminal investigations, contract negotiations, protection of the innocents’ privacy, national security and public safety. However, if you or, more often, a news organization has trouble finding information from the government, FOIA is the go-to weapon to ensure government transparency.
In the Federal FOIA requests I made many years ago while working for a South Dakota daily newspaper, I was required to list the reason I wanted the information. The standard answer back then was that the public had an interest in knowing the information I was requesting, (which was true). In both instances I was seeking information from the Department of Justice – in one instance, a hospital group that was under investigation and in another an explosives company was trying to get a permit to open a plant in Meade County.
In both instances, state and county agencies had been in the news and citizens had publicly expressed interest in the information I was requesting. And, in both cases, after paying for copying and mailing expenses, I received heavily redacted copies of records relating to investigations into both. But, there was enough information in them for stories that effectively informed the public, including public officials who considered those reports in executing their duties.
In South Dakota, you don’t need a reason to request information under the sunshine and open meetings laws. If you don’t receive what you request, you may have to sue to get the information that the public has a right to receive. That costs money. And, it doesn’t cost the state much to defend itself.
Sunshine laws are not perfect. And, if public officials want to keep secret what they are doing in their official capacities, they can often find ways to evade open meetings and sunshine laws, or at least delay revealing the sought after information. And, of course, there are aspects of some government organizations that require at least temporary secrecy.
Our democracy depends on an informed electorate (that’s you and me.) If we have to have access to what our employees (elected officials) are doing with their time and our tax dollars. The more secrets we allow, the more nefarious behavior is possible, and likely.
Sunshine Week invites us to consider and discuss the value of transparency we demand of every one of our elected representatives from a small town councilman to the president of the United States. That transparency is crucial to a free press. And the free press is crucial to avoiding Putin-like opacity.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
