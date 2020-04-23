Preliminary study of COVID treatment drug shows promise

A bit of good news this day; preliminary study of Remdesivir seems to suggest that this drug, originally developed for Ebola virus, may have some benefit in patients with COVID-19. Data from over 100 patients entered into a clinical study in Chicago that was prematurely released last week.
This study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Remdesivir in hospitalized adults diagnosed with COVID-19. The study is a multicenter trial that will be conducted in up to approximately 100 sites globally. The study compares Remdesivir to a placebo-control arm in order to evaluate the clinical efficacy of Remdesivir, as assessed by time to recovery from disease.
The study will enroll a total of 572 patients and will complete towards the end of this month and will be analyzed fully at that time. Nonetheless, anecdotal evidence from the research center suggests that Remdesivir shortens the course of clinical disease and prevents at least some mortality.
Unfortunately, the amount of Remdesivir in government stockpiles is limited. It is my understanding that Gilead Sciences, a very successful biotechnology company that has developed drugs for several other viral diseases, is the developer of Remdesivir. More drug is being made at a breakneck pace in anticipation that final results of the study will be positive.
Remdesivir, is not a vaccine; it is a drug that inhibits replication of COVID-19 and as such is being administered over 10 days to eligible patients. It is administered IV and hence is suitable only for hospital administration.
A survey of the clinical trials ongoing clinical trials can be found on the internet at clinicaltrials.gov.
Hopefully this advancement marks the beginning of the end for this pandemic.
Stay healthy and, please, for the sake of others, mind the CDC guidelines for social distancing. We are not out of the woods yet.
Dr. John Andrews, “Doc John” of Lead, has a doctorate in virology, immunology, and microbiology who, after a career in developing prescription drugs, is now working on drug development to target COVID-19. He will be offering columns every two weeks about the progress of finding a vaccine for the virus.
