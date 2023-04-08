Play better, faster ball! Baseball’s back, baby

OPINION — The 2023 Major League Baseball season is underway, and every team has a chance.

Hope springs eternal each year at this time, as fans believe, to one degree or another, that their team might have a shot at the pennant, a chance to make the October tournament, an opportunity to win it all!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.