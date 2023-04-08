Play better, faster ball! Baseball’s back, baby

OPINION — The 2023 Major League Baseball season is underway, and every team has a chance.
Hope springs eternal each year at this time, as fans believe, to one degree or another, that their team might have a shot at the pennant, a chance to make the October tournament, an opportunity to win it all!
Some teams — the defending champion Astros, the powerful Braves, the damned Dodgers, with their all-star roster, the mighty Yankees with their slugging star Aaron Judge, and the loaded San Diego Padres, among other clubs — have more of a chance than others. That’s just baseball economics and the harsh reality of the haves and the have-nots.
The Minnesota Twins, the favorite of many South Dakotans, haven’t won a World Series since 1991, and haven’t even won a postseason game since 2004. That’s 18 straight losses when the spotlight shines the brightest.
Can the Twins make the playoffs again this year? Will SS Carlos Correa and CF Byron Buxton lead the team back to glory?
The Colorado Rockies, who have a lot of fans in West River, have not made the postseason since 2018 and have never won a World Series. They only made it to the Fall Classic once, in 2007, when they were swept by the Red Sox. The Rockies are in a tough division with the powerhouse Dodgers and Padres, so the odds are, they won’t win a title this season, either.
But their fans can always dream of a Rocky Mountain High this fall.
Who will be the surprise team of 2023? What teams will collapse and have their fans longing for the NFL by June? What new stars will emerge? What longtime standouts will run out of gas and produce little while being paid a lot?
The biggest story so far this young season has been the rule changes designed to speed up the game. They call for pitchers and batters to not dawdle, with balls or strikes assessed against those who ignore the new clocks that monitor their actions.
The bases are slightly larger to encourage more stolen bags, and defensive rules are now in place to largely prevent teams from loading up one side of the field to stop a hitter from reaching base or knocking in runs.
So far, players, fans and the media like these changes. They have produced much faster games, with the action pleasing the people in the stands and watching at home, and keeping players focused on the contest.
These were needed reforms, and while America’s Pastime will always have traditionalists who oppose any and all changes, most people are glad to see the game continue to evolve. The reality is, it always has.
Baseball has changed steadily over the years, and usually for the better. If these few alterations can produce a livelier and better game, and keep fans from turning away, falling asleep or losing interest, they will be winners.
Most of all, we just want to see them play ball. Exciting pennant races and outstanding individual seasons will make this an enjoyable summer for baseball fans.
It’s all waiting to unfold in the next seven months, capped by the postseason that always delivers thrills and surprises before the World Series winner is crowned.
Grab some peanuts and Cracker Jacks, grill hot dogs and crack open a beer. Baseball’s back!
