OPINION — Our patio is a cement slab that was laid in the 1970s. The cement is circled by a chokecherry tree, several stooped elms, and a lilac bush, making the space a cool, green cove most hours of the day. On the cement sits an aging set of mismatched patio furniture which I badly repainted in an attempt to create a shabby chic vibe, but is probably better described as just shabby. The aforementioned furniture also sports some blue cushions that are actually pretty cute, and the aforementioned foliage sports some twinkle lights that are downright festive — if I do say so myself. In other words, our patio is not going to win any awards for decor, but it’s a nice place to hang out.
Now that my babies aren’t babies anymore, they often play on the patio while I cook or do dishes in the kitchen, the screen door dividing us. Many chalk drawings have graced the cement in recent years, as have countless bubble blowing sessions, tricycle circles, and picture book reading marathons. At the beginning of the summer they enjoyed eating meals on the patio, too.
All this means that the screen door gets opened several million times a day when my children come to show, tell, and ask about every little thing that occurs during outdoor play. I don’t mind this, not one bit. The flies that accompany them on each trip, however, I could definitely do without. All the fly swatters in the world can’t compete with the number of flies that follow the kids inside daily.
This year, the flies are especially bad. It seems to be a quirk of western Dakota weather that no matter what extreme conditions a given season throws our way, there is at least one creature that thrives in said conditions. Last year it was ticks, the year before mosquitoes, and now it is flies. Considering that flies, unlike those other pests, are not trying to suck our blood from our veins, perhaps I should be thankful. However, the endless buzz, the constant swatting — it’s all getting to be a bit much.
That’s not the worst of it though. Want to sip a leisurely cup of coffee with a splash of cream? How ‘bout a cool glass of iced tea? Perhaps the kids want milk with their waffles? Better drink it down fast. The flies are so thick any beverage left uncovered is sure to become a fly swimming pool in a matter of minutes.
It only takes a few accidental swigs that contain flies before a person gets very wary of drinking anything that isn’t water. For a busy mom who usually reheats her morning coffee several times before making it to the bottom of the mug, it’s been an adjustment. Will I ever be able to fully relax and enjoy coffee the same way again? Certainly not before snow flies!
The flies outside are even worse. The newly forming chokecherry fruit attracts them to the porch, where they swish and zoom all day. Eating on the patio is a thing of the past; bring one morsel of food outdoors and you are immediately swarmed. Our cozy, shaded porch is no longer a place to relax, but rather a war zone of shooing and swatting.
Oh, and don’t leave the car or pickup doors ajar either. In mere seconds the flies will find you, infest your vehicle, then refuse to leave, making a quick trip to town a hostile experience, a longer errand a downright nightmare. “Get in, get in, GET IN!” we shout to lollygagging passengers with the urgency of criminals trying to flee from the scene of a crime.
Unlike the bottle lambs that regularly visited our yard and patio before we got a better fence, the flies cannot be dissuaded from following us everywhere, so for the foreseeable future all spaces in our life will be communal. Thank goodness for the cover of darkness, when the flies finally settle down to sleep, and we can settle down to sleep as well, the buzzing at long last silenced.
