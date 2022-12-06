Editor’s note: Portions of this column were sourced from numerous news reports, including Native Sun News, Native News, the Associated Press, the New York Times, The Huffington Post, Politico and others.
OPINION — Google’s dictionary provides the following synonyms (among others) for clemency: mercy, lenience, mildness, kindness, charity, soft-heartedness, sympathy, compassion and grace.
A number of Democratic senators, some celebrities and members of multiple Native American tribes have asked President Joe Biden to use his power of clemency to release convicted murderer Leonard Peltier
FBI special agent Jack Coler was 28 years old and special agent Ronald Williams was 27 when Leonard Peltier raised an AR-15 to their heads at point-blank range and executed them both. He later bragged that special agent Williams begged for his life, “but I shot him anyway,” according to testimony from fellow American Indian Movement member Dennis Banks’ common law wife, Darlene “Ka-Mook” Nichols Ecoffey.
Peltier was convicted in 1975 of aiding and abetting Coler’s and Williams’ murder and was subsequently sentenced to two consecutive life terms in federal prison. According to numerous pleas for clemency, Mr. Peltier is suffering from health issues.
Special agent Coler left behind two young sons. There was no mercy for them, or for either agent’s parents, siblings and friends. How can showing a non-repentant killer mercy give any comfort or justice to them?
The following U.S. Senators wrote to Biden requesting that he forgive Peltier: Tina Smith, D-Minn.; Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.; Edward Markey, D-Mass.; Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii; Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. None of them said they could prove Peltier’s innocence. They didn’t even imply he was innocent.
In a letter signed by more than 200 celebrities, fashion industry icons and Indigenous activists, the authors said Peltier’s, “homecoming is imperative to our collective healing.” That letter also included: “He has been imprisoned for 47 years, making him the longest-serving political prisoner in the United States.”
That letter came on the heels of Biden’s promise last week to the White House Tribal Nations Summit “that he will bolster tribal consultations, inclusion of Indigenous knowledge in decision-making and funding for communities struggling with the impacts of climate change,” according to the Associated Press.
Clemency for Peltier is not “imperative to our collective healing.” And Peltier is not a political prisoner. He is, in fact, a felon convicted of participating in the execution of two FBI agents who were trying to serve a warrant for the arrest of someone who was not involved in the shooting. Peltier mistakenly thought the two were coming to arrest him on a warrant for an attempted murder in Wisconsin.
Peltier is not a hero for Indigenous freedom. He is a thug who has not expressed in his 47 years of incarceration a smidgen of remorse for his actions. According to testimony from fellow AIM members, he bragged about his actions.
Peltier has exhausted every legal avenue to reverse his convictions. The only way he will be restored to his family and his North Dakota community of Turtle Mountain Chippewa Indians will be a presidential grant of clemency. His victims were given no such clemency from Peltier.
We are a country of laws. Peltier broke them, was tried, convicted and he has no further ability to appeal those convictions. He should receive from his government all the mercy he showed his victims. He was sentenced to two life sentences. And he should serve them.
