Overcoming fear a challenge for state

South Dakota is somewhat unique in fly-over country. The second-largest industry is tourism and hospitality. Tourists come here to explore the Black Hills on their motorcycles and in their cars, to gamble at historic Deadwood, to visit giant granite sculptures at Mount Rushmore National Memorial and Crazy Horse, to fish blue ribbon trout streams and first class walleye fisheries and to hunt the state bird, ring-neck pheasants. They bike, they hike, they camp and many come back to do it again.
The largest industry is agriculture – farming and ranching and all the supporting businesses, from elevators to meat packing plants and implement dealers.
When disaster strikes either of these industries, the trickle-down effects can be devastating to the economies of the state’s three largest towns, Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Aberdeen and worse yet for the smaller towns throughout the state.
Both industries are slaves to the weather. Much of last year’s corn and soybean crops were lost to too much rain. Standing water in fields prevented or severely delayed harvests. Sanctions and tariffs targeting China and competition from Brazils bumper soybean harvest further exacerbated an already wounded market. Ranchers fear more problems with commercial meat packers. Farmers fear the weather will again decimate their crops or politics will decimate their profit, or both.
Last year, the tourism industry took a hit when the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally had a lower than expected turnout. Rally-related businesses have been planning for years for this year’s 80th annual biker party.
And then came COVID-19, for which there is no miraculous treatment and no vaccine. More than 80 thousand have died. Many people (tourists) are frightened. Older people in particular have been identified as the most vulnerable. They are the very people who represent the prime demographic for both Deadwood gaming and the Sturgis Rally. Social distancing, a term few had ever heard of five months ago, is nearly impossible in a casino or on Main Street in Sturgis during a significant anniversary event, like this year’s.
Imagine social distancing at a Sturgis Rally concert. It is possible, but it won’t be easy. And whatever the rules – if there are any – will be nearly impossible to enforce. Add to the fear the fact that many of the people coming here will be coming to get away from COVID-19 hot spots. Some so-called experts are predicting that South Dakota will itself be a hot spot by then.
Compounding all this is the fact that the state depends heavily on sales taxes for our already lean government to operate. There is no individual income tax here. There is no corporate income tax here. It matters little when so many are unemployed. People aren’t earning much and aren’t spending much. Consequently, the state is not collecting much. And, the state is paying out record unemployment benefits.
The COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on South Dakota will be far greater than anticipated by many, including the governor, who has rightly proclaimed that South Dakota is not New York. She’s correct in that regard.
I’m not astute enough in agriculture matters to predict the effects COVID-19 will be on farming and ranching. Closing down meatpacking plants won’t help. Trade wars with any country, particularly China, won’t help.
Tourism is anyone’s guess. Some people aren’t afraid. They’ll be here. So, it will become a new marketing challenge to find a way to get the rest to overcome their fear and come to South Dakota to have the time of their lives after months of seclusion and depressing news.
South Dakota has become famous for hiring out-of-state agencies to produce bad marketing and public relations campaigns. It would be well advised to hire an agency that can convincingly produce a campaign to ease public fear, while at the same time make South Dakota a desirable destination – and do it practically overnight.
